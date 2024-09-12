£40m cash for Dundee and Arbroath at risk in major review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

£40m cash for Dundee and Arbroath at risk in major review

Labour says some "levelling up" cash pledges made by the Conservatives were just "headline grabbing gimmicks".

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish secretary Ian Murray (second from right) said all previous promises were under review. Image: PA
Scottish secretary Ian Murray (second from right) said all previous promises were under review. Image: PA

Dundee and Arbroath could lose out on a combined £40 million as the new government reviews “unfunded” Conservative promises.

Both areas were promised £20 million in “levelling up” cash, designed to pay for major community improvements.

In the last Tory budget, Arbroath was awarded funding to be used over 10 years.

In May, £20 million was announced for Dundee – said to be the first of a series of new tailored partnerships.

But Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has cast doubt on whether the cash will actually be available.

He told The Courier: “Everything is under review because a lot of the stuff that was promised didn’t have any cash attached to it.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA

“These were just headline grabbing gimmicks without any money attached.

“We’re trying to be honest with the public and say look, some of these projects are under review, and some may or may not happen depending on where the Chancellor goes on October 30.

“I think that’s the honest thing to say to the public, because that £22 billion black hole is real. It’s not some arbitrary figure that’s been put out there.”

The £22bn figure emerged after the Treasury looked at spending and projected shortfalls under the previous Tory government.

Stephen Gethins was recently elected as SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.

‘Highly concerning’

In Arbroath, local farmer Peter Stirling was appointed to help marshal the cash.

Stephen Gethins, SNP MP for Abroath and Broughty Ferry, said he has been working with businesses, different political parties and community leaders on the assumption this money will “transform” the town.

“I have been so impressed by the way in which the town has come together and the board has hit the ground running with exciting and innovative ideas in how we can make this funding work,” he said.

“I have also highlighted this work to UK Government ministers reminding them both of Arbroath’s potential and the hard work that has been done.

“These reports are highly concerning and any reversal of these commitments by the Labour government would be a mistake and a backward step.”

Dundee Central MP Chris Law said: “This is simply not good enough.

“The Labour government must follow through on the promises made to the people of Dundee and deliver this funding, now.”

Earlier this week The Courier reported that £5 million promised for Perth is also part of the review.

More from Politics

Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel inquiry: Scottish secretary to intervene with Libya over disgraced Tayside surgeon
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar are said to have a "genuinely close" relationship. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour happy in victory, but will voters deliver tough early verdict at…
Eljamel patients Jules Rose and Pat Kelly outside Dundee's police HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eljamel police pressure builds as campaigners demand answers outside Dundee HQ
Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth during visit to Dundee school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP's Jenny Gilruth claims Fife constituents regret voting Labour
6
One of the decommissioned subs in dry dock in Rosyth. Image: MoD
Rosyth dockyard boost as Labour promises to finally dismantle old nuclear subs
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner speaks in Dundee in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
£5m Levelling Up doubts in Perth as council leader says 'no comfort' from Angela…
3
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Deputy First Minister John Swinney after he delivered his speech at the SNP conference in Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2016. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney reveals he cautioned Nicola Sturgeon against referendum post-Brexit
Eljamel working at a hospital in Libya.
COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game
2
Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield
'Different, uncertain, fractious:' Perth MP Pete Wishart considers independence movement 10 years after referendum
10
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps

Conversation