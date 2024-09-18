Why did Dundee become the ‘Yes City’ 10 years ago today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Why did Dundee become the ‘Yes City’ 10 years ago today?

More than 57% of voters in the City of Discovery wanted out of the UK in the historic vote on September 18 2014. We ask campaigners from both sides to explain why.

Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee voted Yes to independence 10 years ago today – and some in the city are itching to have another go at convincing the rest of Scotland.

Chris Law certainly thinks it’s still game on. He’s even got the renovated Yes van to prove it.

In 2014, he took to the road in his green goddess fire engine on a “spirt of independence” tour.

Now he’s bought a second vehicle and refurbished the first, saying he’s ready to try again.

Chris Law with his converted green goddess fire engine, that he took on the road to campaign in 2014.

‘Radical’ Dundee was ambitious

“Historically Dundee is known as the radical toon,” says Mr Law, who became a Dundee MP in the post-referendum SNP surge.

“It always seems to be at the cutting edge, the forefront of change. That’s a testament to the people of Dundee.

“People who are brave, bold and ambitious about the future, not just the city but Scotland more widely.”

Long before it was an SNP stronghold, Dundee was a Labour city.

But by September 2014, the rapidly changing City of Discovery recorded the highest support for Scottish independence among any council area.

Why did Dundonians vote to breakaway by a margin of 57% to 43%?

Former Dundee SNP councillor Alan Ross – who defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba party – says poverty played a major part.

Alex Salmond with Alba’s Alan Ross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Areas like Lochee, with higher areas of deprivation, registered the highest level of support for independence.

“People saw the potential for a better Scotland and a better way of life,” he says.

“You look at the levels of poverty and deprivation in the area, and I think they believed, and still do believe, that Scotland would be best served running its own affairs.”

The general election in July saw the SNP’s vote in Dundee pegged back after decades of dominance.

Mr Ross thinks this is frustration with his former party rather than a clear drop in support for independence.

He adds: “There are many within the SNP that are quite happy with the status quo and aren’t pushing for independence, but use it at election times to get themselves elected.”

‘Folk were given a hammer’

His analysis of support for a Yes vote is shared is shared by one opponent, even if they disagree

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the 2014 vote was a chance for those in his home city to ask if things were working for them.

Dundee MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

“Folk were given a hammer and asked if they want to break what is in front of them. I share all of those frustrations,” he says.

“Countries can make mistakes. Progress is not inevitable as the intervening decade has clearly shown.

“Yet in the end Scotland said no to an easy answer to a complicated situation. That is both highly unusual over the last 10 years and, frankly, quite impressive.”

Mr Marra says he is as convinced today as he was in 2014 that the risks of going it alone “far outweighed” any potential benefit.

“The incompetence and self serving populism of Scotland’s two governments this last decade and a half means that so much needs fixed and new roads need to be found,” he says.

Ten years on from the referendum, is independence now a more remote prospect?

Mr Law, with his campaign vans ready to roll, tells The Courier: “Devolution is a process not an end in itself. Independence is the end of that process.”

Do you think Dundee is still a Yes city? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Politics

Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
JIM SPENCE: SNP needs football-style rebuild – including crucial Stephen Flynn change and new…
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife's shock party resignation
3
Michael Marra MSP Dundee Labour
Dundee-based Labour MSP admits party was 'corrupted' in city by unchallenged power
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
How does Stirling reflect on independence referendum 10 years after rejecting UK split?
Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
3
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
KEZIA DUGDALE: IndyRef reflections and Nicola Sturgeon green room remark I’ve thought a lot…
3
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
3
bill batchelor
Dundee's Western Gateway getting more houses - but where is promised school?
7
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
DAVID CLEGG: What I learned about IndyRef from Alex Salmond’s rock star reception in…
Dundee campaigners won the argument locally but Scotland was not convinced.
8 Dundee projects at centre of £20m levelling up limbo
9

Conversation