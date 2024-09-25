Nearly 60 Brechin homes devastated by Storm Babet will never be fit to live in again, warns ex-builder

An ex-builder claims 58 Brechin homes devastated by flooding during Storm Babet last October will not be “fit for human occupation” again.

Gavin Nicol, now a Conservative councillor in Angus, fears properties next to the River South Esk will flood again if families move back in.

He says it would be better to demolish the 58 homes which remain empty, nearly a full year on from the horrendous storm.

The local authority says “all options” are on the table.

Mr Nicol, who covers the Brechin and Edzell Ward, ran his own building firm for more than 20 years and says the situation is dire.

He told The Courier: “We’re in a bad way. These properties could be structurally damaged.

“We cannot repair these houses, and then rescue the tenants at the next flood with only the clothes on their back.

“These properties would never get insurance again. It’s dire.”

His company constructed housing, police stations, fire stations, and agricultural buildings across Tayside, Fife, and Aberdeenshire

Councillor Nicol fears flooding next to the River South Esk will only get worse.

“If we were to demolish homes due to being on a flood plain, it would be far more than 58 properties demolished,” he told us.

Angus Council received £6.9 million in April from a national scheme designed to help local authorities in the aftermath of emergencies.

Families affected by the storm were able to apply for £1,500 in lifeline funding from the Scottish Government, while businesses could ask for up to £3,000.

But Mr Nicol warns the emergency cash was not enough for some households.

“We’re speaking about a national disaster,” he told us.

“People lost everything.”

The Scottish Government said: “Given the exceptional nature of Storm Babet, we provided additional support including more than £700,000 to households and businesses in the Angus Council area.”

A council spokesperson told us ground floor properties damaged by the storm had been “fully stripped and dried out”.

They said: “Any decision to complete further works remain on hold until the review of supporting technical studies commissioned by the council.

“The consultants will prepare their final report and a consultative draft will be provided to officers for consideration.

“All options are being reviewed.”