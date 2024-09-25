TV veteran Andrew Marr accused of having ‘Dundee-centred world view’ in Gaelic row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

TV veteran Andrew Marr accused of having ‘Dundee-centred world view’ in Gaelic row

Labour MP Torcuil Crichton, a Gaelic speaker, hit out at the politics broadcaster for saying signs in some parts of Scotland were "offensive".

By Justin Bowie
Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.
Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.

Andrew Marr has been accused of having a “Dundee-centred world view” for claiming there are too many Gaelic signs in Scotland.

The veteran broadcaster said the translations were “offensive” in parts of the country where the language is hardly spoken.

Mr Marr used the example of Haymarket train station in Edinburgh, branding its alternative Gaelic sign “ridiculous”.

He asked: “Why does Haymarket have to have the Gaelic for Haymarket under it?”

Mr Marr added: “The Scots are made up of many different peoples historically.

“Many different groups of people have come to Scotland and they brought different languages and I think we should let languages rest and prosper where they come from.”

His comments during an event at the Labour conference in Liverpool attracted widespread criticism, including from Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton.

Western Isles Labour MP Torcuil Crichton.

The Labour politician – a Gaelic speaker himself – said: “Andrew Marr is a fellow journalist and highly respected Scot who has just the slight disadvantage of having a Dundee-centred world view.”

Former BBC political editor Mr Marr was born in Glasgow, but attended the High School of Dundee.

Mr Crichton pointed out Dundee’s name has a Gaelic origin, and there are plenty of people in the city who are fluent.

An Edinburgh university study published in June stated the language has been present in the capital for more than a thousand years.

The latest census data in Scotland shows more than 1,000 people in Dundee understand Gaelic, even if not all of them necessarily speak it.

More than 600 residents in the city are able to speak, read, and write in the language.

In Whitehills Primary School in nearby Forfar, children in one classroom learn entirely in Gaelic.

An education exclusively in the language is also offered in two Perthshire schools.

The number of Scots who could speak the language as of the latest census had jumped by more than 40,000 compared to 2011.

More from Politics

A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Nearly 60 Brechin homes devastated by Storm Babet will never be fit to live…
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win
16
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon…
4
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of the White Paper in November 2013. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP should be begging for forgiveness over IndyRef
22
The Corah family from Nottingham enjoying a fish supper while on holiday in Anstruther in 2018. Dad Peter, Ethan (4), Sam (7) and mum Helen. But should they face a tourist tax? Image: DC Thomson
Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?
14
Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why I changed my mind on downgrade of Dundee and Fife neonatal…
2
SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.
Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation
4
photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?
29
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP needs football-style rebuild – including crucial Stephen Flynn change and new…
8

Conversation