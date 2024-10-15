Dundee economics expert slates Labour’s winter fuel payment cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee economics expert slates Labour’s winter fuel payment cuts

The verdict comes as Labour insiders assess the backlash to the controversial policy days after two by-election setbacks in the city.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
A Dundee economics expert warns Labour’s controversial decision to cut winter fuel payments harms vulnerable pensioners – and it would be “politically smart” to U-turn.

Professor Morris Altman, a senior academic at Dundee University, delivered his verdict as Labour tries to assess defeat in two city by-elections, and considers the first 100 days of Keir Starmer’s premiership.

“It doesn’t make any economic sense,” he told The Courier.

“It’s not a good idea.”

Labour sources acknowledge they were “hammered” by the policy in the two council by-elections last week, including Lochee where they were considered favourites to win.

Prof Altman argues tax rises for richer pensioners would be a more effective way to bring in revenue than cutting winter fuel payments.

The SNP won two Dundee by-elections at Labour’s expense. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He says Labour’s decision to means-test the benefit puts elderly households, who are just missing out, at greater risk as energy bills are expected to rise.

“The government is picking on a relatively vulnerable segment of the population,” he said.

“Given the fact that the cost of fuel is anticipated to go up, there’s going to be some elderly people who will be priced out of the market, and might suffer.

“If the government wants to get money from the public, there are other ways of doing this.

“Who knows what went on in their minds when they came up with this.”

But if this policy really is so unpopular, why is Labour determined to push ahead with it?

‘Silly, inefficient, and politically damaging’

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves says it will help plug a £1.5 billion black hole.

She hopes it will be able to offset short-term economic pain by growing the economy in the long-term.

SNP activists said voters kept referencing the fuel payment cuts during the campaign before last week’s council by-elections.

“Maybe they want to show the general public they’re going to be tough financially,” Prof Altman said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

“But it’s a silly, inefficient, and politically damaging way to go about it.”

Prof Altman believes the best way to increase revenue is to grow the economy.

“If you increase income, you increase tax revenue by definition,” he added.

A UK Government spokesperson said millions of pensioners will benefit from rises in the state pension.

“We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this Parliament through our commitment to the triple lock,” the spokesperson added.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims.”

