Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside

Two Angus nurses locked in a six-year pay row with NHS Tayside say they have lost out on nearly £50,000.

A job review in 2018 recommended a pay rise for district nurses Shona Middleton and Cathy Fugaccia but the health board has so far refused to implement the change.

NHS Tayside had initially agreed the nurses’ work deserved a higher Band 7 salary in recognition of their wider role compared to colleagues elsewhere in Tayside, who are on Band 6.

This is due to Ms Middleton and Ms Fugaccia carrying out expanded duties such as prescribing medications.

Angus nurse disillusioned after 27 years’ service

But the NHS then backtracked and six years later there is no resolution. The decision is estimated to have cost both women around £7,000 a year.

Ms Middleton, 54, who has served the community in Monifieth for 27 years, said she is disillusioned.

“We are frustrated and sometimes angry, but most of all, we just feel disappointed in the health board,” she said.

“We are simply trying to be paid fairly for the job we do and have done for years. It’s about fairness and respect.”

‘It’s exhausting’

Ms Fugaccia, who has been a district nurse since 1993, said the ongoing struggle for recognition has taken a personal toll.

She said: “We have our job to do, but for years, this issue has been a constant burden.

“It’s exhausting.

“After finishing work, I spend hours writing emails to explain things that have already been explained time and time again.

“It’s not complicated, but every time we feel like we’re making progress, we’re right back at square one.”

The long-serving community nurses are now taking their fight to Holyrood.

Karen Leonard, the GMB union’s NHS Scotland organiser, wrote to the health secretary urging Health Secretary Neil Gray to intervene.

But The Courier understands he considers it a matter for the health board.

‘Farce’ reveals disrespect for Angus nurses, union says

Ms Leonard said: “The treatment of these skilled nurses by NHS Tayside is beyond deplorable.

“We’ve entered long discussions in good faith, but they’ve led nowhere.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the district nurse job evaluation is being reviewed nationally, with discussions under way about the outcome of this.

“During these meetings, detailed explanations and clarifications were provided about the reasons for the job evaluation outcomes,” she added.

“These discussions also outlined the options that remain available to staff.”

A government spokesperson said it would encourage all parties to work together for a resolution.

Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland Michael Marra said: “A fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is all that these women are asking for.

“NHS Tayside have let these women do the work for years – but have refused to pay them what they deserve.

“I urge the health secretary to intervene and ensure that NHS Tayside pays its workers fairly.”