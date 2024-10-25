Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside

NHS Tayside has refused to honour a pay review for two Angus nurses who have served the community for decades.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Two Angus nurses locked in a six-year pay row with NHS Tayside say they have lost out on nearly £50,000.

A job review in 2018 recommended a pay rise for district nurses Shona Middleton and Cathy Fugaccia but the health board has so far refused to implement the change.

NHS Tayside had initially agreed the nurses’ work deserved a higher Band 7 salary in recognition of their wider role compared to colleagues elsewhere in Tayside, who are on Band 6.

This is due to Ms Middleton and Ms Fugaccia carrying out expanded duties such as prescribing medications.

Angus nurse disillusioned after 27 years’ service

But the NHS then backtracked and six years later there is no resolution. The decision is estimated to have cost both women around £7,000 a year.

Ms Middleton, 54, who has served the community in Monifieth for 27 years, said she is disillusioned.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We are frustrated and sometimes angry, but most of all, we just feel disappointed in the health board,” she said.

“We are simply trying to be paid fairly for the job we do and have done for years. It’s about fairness and respect.”

‘It’s exhausting’

Ms Fugaccia, who has been a district nurse since 1993, said the ongoing struggle for recognition has taken a personal toll.

She said: “We have our job to do, but for years, this issue has been a constant burden.

“It’s exhausting.

“After finishing work, I spend hours writing emails to explain things that have already been explained time and time again.

“It’s not complicated, but every time we feel like we’re making progress, we’re right back at square one.”

The long-serving community nurses are now taking their fight to Holyrood.

Health Secretary Neil Gray.
Image: PA

Karen Leonard, the GMB union’s NHS Scotland organiser, wrote to the health secretary urging Health Secretary Neil Gray to intervene.

But The Courier understands he considers it a matter for the health board.

‘Farce’ reveals disrespect for Angus nurses, union says

Ms Leonard said: “The treatment of these skilled nurses by NHS Tayside is beyond deplorable.

“We’ve entered long discussions in good faith, but they’ve led nowhere.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the district nurse job evaluation is being reviewed nationally, with discussions under way about the outcome of this.

“During these meetings, detailed explanations and clarifications were provided about the reasons for the job evaluation outcomes,” she added.

“These discussions also outlined the options that remain available to staff.”

A government spokesperson said it would encourage all parties to work together for a resolution.

Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland Michael Marra said: “A fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is all that these women are asking for.

“NHS Tayside have let these women do the work for years – but have refused to pay them what they deserve.

“I urge the health secretary to intervene and ensure that NHS Tayside pays its workers fairly.”

