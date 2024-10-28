Perthshire school strikes and Budget warnings: The Courier’s political digest for Monday October 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire school strikes and Budget warnings: The Courier’s political digest for Monday October 28

John Swinney has been targeted in school strikes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andy Philip

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

1. School strikes enters second week

John Swinney wants unions to stop targeting schools in his Perthshire constituency in a row over council staff pay.

It’s now week two of the stand-off, which the first minister says unfairly targets families locally just because he leads the Scottish Government.

In a letter to the union’s Perth and Kinross branch secretary, Stuart Hope, Mr Swinney wrote today: “I very much hope that Unison will continue meaningful dialogue with local government and join with GMB and Unite colleagues by accepting the offer and ending industrial action.”

First Minister John Swinney thinks Unison is being unfair in Perth and Kinross.

Non-teaching staff who are members of Unison rejected the latest pay deal, which would have seen an increase of 67p per hour or 3.6%, whichever was higher, with the deal later being imposed on staff.

2. Can Budget really ‘end austerity’?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget will “end the era of austerity” and provide more cash for “vital” public services, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claims.

Speaking before Wednesday’s speech, he accepted SNP ministers at Holyrood have the “right to argue for more money” – but said they “also have to get better at how they spend money”.

Labour are also under more pressure today to end cuts to winter fuel payment eligibility and do more to end child poverty.

Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

3. Labour MP suspended for ‘punch’

Video footage that appears to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man to the ground is “shocking”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he defended his party’s decision to suspend him.

The prime minister said the party had “moved very swiftly” to respond after the footage emerged.

Mr Amesbury was suspended by the party and lost the Labour whip on Sunday after a clip was published by MailOnline in which the Runcorn and Helsby MP is apparently seen continuing to hit the man lying on the ground as people nearby shout “Stop it”.

4. Could pylon plans speed up?

The planning process for new clean energy infrastructure in Scotland is to be modified under UK and Scottish government proposals to reform legislation that can delay new projects being built.

Working with the Scottish Government, the UK Government has launched a consultation on proposed changes that will make the system for considering large energy projects in Scotland more efficient.

This is likely to be big news for people in areas such as Angus, where some residents are fighting plans for pylons they say will scythe through the countryside.

Russell Findlay was speaking in Edinburgh today. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

5. Russell Findlay attacks ‘political class’

New Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay said Scotland had been governed by “different types of socialism” in the quarter-of-a-century since devolution, as he hit out at a “political class at Holyrood who just don’t get it”.

“Going forward, my party will not only make the case for tax cuts, but for a smaller state that better serves the public,” he claimed during his first set-piece speech as leader in Edinburgh today.

Conversation