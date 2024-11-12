Is John Swinney facing an SNP exodus in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Is John Swinney facing an SNP exodus in Tayside and Fife?

A flurry of high-profile SNP MSPs are rumoured to be considering standing down in 2026 - here's who might be considering their options locally.

John Swinney SNP campaign
MSPs are considering whether to stand again ahead of the 2026 Scottish election campaign. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Several high-profile SNP politicians are rumoured to be considering an exit from Holyrood at the next election in 2026.

It includes at least two in Tayside and Fife, who allies say have thought of the next poll as their chance to take a step back from the political frontline.

But the party is said to want to avoid speculation John Swinney faces an exodus before replacements can be confirmed.

One source said they want to avoid repeating the spectacle of mass resignations among Conservative MPs in the lead up to the general election.

John Swinney
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA

“It looked terrible with one MP after another saying they would be standing down, so you can understand why they need to manage this,” they said.

Anyone wishing to stand under the SNP banner at the next election had to lodge an application by noon on Monday.

But some are understood to have submitted their applications before making a final decision.

Insiders told The Courier they hope the selection process will be swift and avoid last-minute candidates in the lead up to polling day on May 7 2026.

They pointed to the Liberal Democrats record of getting candidates in place in good time to begin campaigning early, particularly if they are not already well-known locally.

Speculation over Dundee SNP duo’s future

Apart from those who have already made the decision to stand down, Holyrood speculation about who could join them in Tayside and Fife includes Dundee MSP Shona Robison.

Ms Robison, 58, represents Dundee East and is one of a small number of members of “Club 99” – parliamentarians who were elected to the first devolved parliament in 1999.

She had applied to the party to be a candidate ahead of the deadline, but it has been speculated she has contemplated standing down in 2026.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison SNP
SNP finance secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA

Currently the party’s finance chief, Ms Robison served in the Scottish Government for most of the last 17 years in a host of high-profile positions, including a spell as deputy first minister.

Sources said final decisions were still to be made by Ms Robison and others.

Any exit from Holyrood may come alongside a fellow member of Club 99, Nicola Sturgeon.

‘No way’ Nicola Sturgeon will stand again

The Times reported that a close ally of Ms Sturgeon had said there was “no way” the former first minister would stand again.

Fellow Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick, 57, is also viewed as another sitting parliamentarian who may yet choose to stand down.

By 2026 he will have represented Dundee West for 19 years.

Another high-profile figure rumoured to be mulling life away from the political frontline is Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf.

He recently set up a private company with his wife, West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla, to channel the couple’s outside earnings.

While allies say he has submitted his application before making a final decision, it was reported that members in his Glasgow constituency do not expect him to stand.

Fife SNP MSPs expected to seek re-election

Others among the current group of SNP MSPs, including Jenny Gilruth in Glenrothes and Shirley-Anne Sommerville in Dunfermline, are expected to ask the public to support them for a further term.

Both are currently members of John Swinney’s government.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance also confirmed that he intended to seek re-election when approached by The Courier.

