Is John Swinney facing an SNP exodus in Tayside and Fife?

Several high-profile SNP politicians are rumoured to be considering an exit from Holyrood at the next election in 2026.

It includes at least two in Tayside and Fife, who allies say have thought of the next poll as their chance to take a step back from the political frontline.

But the party is said to want to avoid speculation John Swinney faces an exodus before replacements can be confirmed.

One source said they want to avoid repeating the spectacle of mass resignations among Conservative MPs in the lead up to the general election.

“It looked terrible with one MP after another saying they would be standing down, so you can understand why they need to manage this,” they said.

Anyone wishing to stand under the SNP banner at the next election had to lodge an application by noon on Monday.

But some are understood to have submitted their applications before making a final decision.

Insiders told The Courier they hope the selection process will be swift and avoid last-minute candidates in the lead up to polling day on May 7 2026.

They pointed to the Liberal Democrats record of getting candidates in place in good time to begin campaigning early, particularly if they are not already well-known locally.

Speculation over Dundee SNP duo’s future

Apart from those who have already made the decision to stand down, Holyrood speculation about who could join them in Tayside and Fife includes Dundee MSP Shona Robison.

Ms Robison, 58, represents Dundee East and is one of a small number of members of “Club 99” – parliamentarians who were elected to the first devolved parliament in 1999.

She had applied to the party to be a candidate ahead of the deadline, but it has been speculated she has contemplated standing down in 2026.

Currently the party’s finance chief, Ms Robison served in the Scottish Government for most of the last 17 years in a host of high-profile positions, including a spell as deputy first minister.

Sources said final decisions were still to be made by Ms Robison and others.

Any exit from Holyrood may come alongside a fellow member of Club 99, Nicola Sturgeon.

‘No way’ Nicola Sturgeon will stand again

The Times reported that a close ally of Ms Sturgeon had said there was “no way” the former first minister would stand again.

Fellow Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick, 57, is also viewed as another sitting parliamentarian who may yet choose to stand down.

By 2026 he will have represented Dundee West for 19 years.

Another high-profile figure rumoured to be mulling life away from the political frontline is Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf.

He recently set up a private company with his wife, West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla, to channel the couple’s outside earnings.

While allies say he has submitted his application before making a final decision, it was reported that members in his Glasgow constituency do not expect him to stand.

Fife SNP MSPs expected to seek re-election

Others among the current group of SNP MSPs, including Jenny Gilruth in Glenrothes and Shirley-Anne Sommerville in Dunfermline, are expected to ask the public to support them for a further term.

Both are currently members of John Swinney’s government.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance also confirmed that he intended to seek re-election when approached by The Courier.