EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has put his name forward as a potential candidate for Holyrood in 2026.

If selected and elected to the Scottish Parliament, The Courier understands Mr Gethins would not stand down as an MP until the next Westminster election after that.

Those wishing to be considered as an SNP candidate had to submit their papers before noon on Monday.

But insiders say many completed the paper work as a formality before they make a final decision on whether to seek election.

Mr Gethins told The Courier that while there are no vacancies in Dundee he had submitted his vetting papers for consideration.

He said: “I always keep my vetting papers up to date and I have submitted them again this month.

“However, there are no vacancies locally and my priority remains representing constituents across Dundee and Angus to the best of my ability at Westminster and at home.”

Veteran Dundee MSP Shona Robison is among several high-profile nationalist politicians who are said to be considering an exit from Holyrood in 2026.

Ms Robison’s Dundee City East constituency overlaps with Mr Gethin’s Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at Westminster.

It is understood Mr Gethins would not contest the selection should Ms Robison seek re-election.

Fellow SNP MP Stephen Flynn eyes Holyrood switch

He is not the only MP eyeing a potential move to Holyrood, with SNP Westminster leader, Dundee-born Stephen Flynn, announcing he intended to stand in Aberdeen South.

Mr Gethins, who was previously a special adviser in the Scottish Government, added: “It is not a huge secret that SNP MPs do not see a long term future for themselves in the UK Parliament, an unnecessary layer of Government.

“So of course I would like to return to Holyrood at some point. It is the Scottish Government that is using its limited powers to deliver for people in Scotland and I hope that we will soon have the full range of normal powers that come with Independence.

“For now I will continue to challenge Labour over its failures on issues such as an expensive and damaging Brexit, the winter fuel allowance and their increasing policy convergence with the Conservative party.”