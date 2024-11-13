EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid

The SNP politician told The Courier he has lodged an application - but says he does not consider there to be a vacancy locally.

MP Stephen Gethins was elected in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency in summer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

By Alasdair Clark

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has put his name forward as a potential candidate for Holyrood in 2026.

If selected and elected to the Scottish Parliament, The Courier understands Mr Gethins would not stand down as an MP until the next Westminster election after that.

Those wishing to be considered as an SNP candidate had to submit their papers before noon on Monday.

But insiders say many completed the paper work as a formality before they make a final decision on whether to seek election.

Mr Gethins told The Courier that while there are no vacancies in Dundee he had submitted his vetting papers for consideration.

Stephen Gethins was recently elected as SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.

He said: “I always keep my vetting papers up to date and I have submitted them again this month.

“However, there are no vacancies locally and my priority remains representing constituents across Dundee and Angus to the best of my ability at Westminster and at home.”

Veteran Dundee MSP Shona Robison is among several high-profile nationalist politicians who are said to be considering an exit from Holyrood in 2026.

Ms Robison’s Dundee City East constituency overlaps with Mr Gethin’s Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at Westminster.

It is understood Mr Gethins would not contest the selection should Ms Robison seek re-election.

Fellow SNP MP Stephen Flynn eyes Holyrood switch

He is not the only MP eyeing a potential move to Holyrood, with SNP Westminster leader, Dundee-born Stephen Flynn, announcing he intended to stand in Aberdeen South.

Mr Gethins, who was previously a special adviser in the Scottish Government, added: “It is not a huge secret that SNP MPs do not see a long term future for themselves in the UK Parliament, an unnecessary layer of Government.

“So of course I would like to return to Holyrood at some point. It is the Scottish Government that is using its limited powers to deliver for people in Scotland and I hope that we will soon have the full range of normal powers that come with Independence.

“For now I will continue to challenge Labour over its failures on issues such as an expensive and damaging Brexit, the winter fuel allowance and their increasing policy convergence with the Conservative party.”

Conversation