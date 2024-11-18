How Unison’s ‘gamble’ put children in the middle of a Perthshire stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Unison’s ‘gamble’ put children in the middle of a Perthshire stand-off

Insiders said the decision to strike in one area led to a loss of public support.

Schools were on strike across Perth and Kinross for two weeks. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Schools were on strike across Perth and Kinross for two weeks. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Unison climbed down from its strike targeting John Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency and leaving children as pawns in a political stand-off – but what lay behind the gamble?

The Courier has learned how the union’s decision to go ahead with the industrial action left many confused.

Those close to First Minister John Swinney say he was “privately furious” at the move.

Unison may have hoped the strike action would encourage Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituents to ask difficult questions about government funding.

Assumption about public support backfired

Pete Wishart.
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It was an assumption that backfired. Instead, parents and local resident were left furious.

It put children in the middle, forced parents to take annual leave while families outside the council were not affected.

It led to staff shortages and wider knock-on impact which affected more schools than expected.

Local MP Pete Wishart said he had “never seen such anger” directed at a trade union.

Rival unions too were perplexed.

One source said that while targeting the First Minister’s constituency could be a legitimate target, the context of the industrial action was key.

John Swinney ‘privately furious’

John Swinney.
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA

Cosla, the umbrella body representing Scottish Councils, had agreed to the demands set out by all three trade unions representing local authority workers.

“It’s no wonder John Swinney was frustrated – the pay deal we had agreed met the terms of what had been asked for,” a source in another union explained.

The deal originally agreed would have given three quarters of council support staff a pay rise of 67p – amounting to a 5.6% pay hike for the lowest paid.

Critics said frontline workers were used in an attempt to secure a better deal for well-paid managers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But Unison rejected the deal, citing more generous pay deals for other public sector workers.

Government and union insiders told The Courier the strike was viewed as a way for Unison to increase pay for middle management, not the lower paid workers on the front line – a position Unison firmly rejects.

“You just need to look at Unison’s local government committee, it was in their interest, not the interests of the lowest paid staff,” one source in the GMB said.

‘Gamble’

Others characterised Unison’s walk-out as a “gamble”, saying: “It made no sense. Anyone with knowledge of the negotiations would know that there was nothing to be gained.

“The government weren’t going to concede anything substantial on this.

“That’s why Unison have had to climbdown when they got the commitments they did, which don’t include an improved pay offer.

“They completely lost public support.”

Unison insisted the latest offer it had received was “credible”.

They said the two-week strike had secured Cosla a government agreement to discuss local government finance, a pay protocol, a minimum hourly rate of £15 and a reduced working week.

The union’s local government committee chair Colette Hunter said: “Our members’ resolve and action has secured a route to a credible offer on pay before April 2025.

“We have also got the Scottish Government to come in the room with us and Cosla to seriously discuss £15 per hour, a reduction in the working week and the whole situation with council finances.

“Our members have shown they will take a stand on pay.

“We are asking them to agree to conclude this year’s pay negotiations and take the campaign for decent pay forward via the commitments we have got for 2025 and beyond.”

