Here’s how many people in Tayside, Fife and Stirling want a new general election – as UK petition hits 2million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Here’s how many people in Tayside, Fife and Stirling want a new general election – as UK petition hits 2million

Angus and Perthshire Glens registered among the highest numbers in Tayside and Fife calling for a fresh poll, as of Monday lunchtime.

Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
By Alasdair Clark

Over two million people have now backed an online petition demanding  a fresh general election – including over 20,000 in Tayside, Stirling and Fife.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out calling another poll and said he is “not surprised” some people who did not support Labour might want a second poll.

A petition on Parliament’s website calling for another election has now been signed by more than two million people.

“I would like there to be another general election,” it reads, saying the new Labour government have “gone back” on pre-election promises.

It has attracted support from over 20,000 people in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

Analysis shows support is highest in constituencies which did not back Labour in July.

In Angus and Perthshire Glens, where the SNP’s Dave Doogan was returned to Westminster, some 2,926 people had signed the petition as of Monday afternoon (November 25).

In Fife, where the SNP was wiped out, just over 8,000 people have signed across four constituencies.

Asked about the petition on Monday, Sir Keir said: “I remind myself that very many people didn’t vote Labour at the last election.

“I’m not surprised that many of them want a re-run. That isn’t how our system works.”

Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie said: “This Labour government has been in power for less than five months but already we’ve delivered record funding for Scotland, given a wage rise to the 200,000 poorest Scots and started to rebuild our economy.

“It is telling that levels of dissatisfaction in Courier Country is generally higher in those seats which did not elect Labour MPs in July. Perhaps there is some regret at not choosing the same change others did?”

What do you think? Are you happy with how you voted in July or would like another chance? Let us know in the comments

More from Politics

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University spending on 5-star hotels and business-class flights for principal revealed
16
Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
What’s the impact of drug-related deaths on young people in Fife?
2
Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University 'could close in two years'
9
Joanna Cherry abuse
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients
Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander to leave job
12
perth and kinross school strikes
John Swinney blames Labour tax increase for Dundee University job losses
Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is leading a quiet SNP revolution
2
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Fife MP says 'loud mouth' Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers' death duty worries
19
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses
20
Keir Starmer and his wife only got the keys to 10 Downing Street this summer.
Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith eyes Holyrood comeback
6

Conversation