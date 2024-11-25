Here’s how many people in Tayside, Fife and Stirling want a new general election – as UK petition hits 2million

Over two million people have now backed an online petition demanding a fresh general election – including over 20,000 in Tayside, Stirling and Fife.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out calling another poll and said he is “not surprised” some people who did not support Labour might want a second poll.

A petition on Parliament’s website calling for another election has now been signed by more than two million people.

“I would like there to be another general election,” it reads, saying the new Labour government have “gone back” on pre-election promises.

It has attracted support from over 20,000 people in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

Analysis shows support is highest in constituencies which did not back Labour in July.

In Angus and Perthshire Glens, where the SNP’s Dave Doogan was returned to Westminster, some 2,926 people had signed the petition as of Monday afternoon (November 25).

In Fife, where the SNP was wiped out, just over 8,000 people have signed across four constituencies.

Asked about the petition on Monday, Sir Keir said: “I remind myself that very many people didn’t vote Labour at the last election.

“I’m not surprised that many of them want a re-run. That isn’t how our system works.”

Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie said: “This Labour government has been in power for less than five months but already we’ve delivered record funding for Scotland, given a wage rise to the 200,000 poorest Scots and started to rebuild our economy.

“It is telling that levels of dissatisfaction in Courier Country is generally higher in those seats which did not elect Labour MPs in July. Perhaps there is some regret at not choosing the same change others did?”

