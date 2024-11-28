Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year

The SNP says it is mitigating decisions made by the Labour UK Government.

By Craig Paton
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the policy. Image: Scottish Government.

Every pensioner in Scotland will receive a winter heating payment next year, the SNP Government has announced.

Under the plans, those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits – and who have received a £200 or £300 payment this year – will get the same next year through a Holyrood scheme.

All other pensioners will receive a reduced payment of £100.

As well as widening the eligibility of the payment, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced a further £20 million for the Scottish Welfare Fund and the same amount for Warmer Homes Scotland in this financial year.

The Scottish Government, she said, has been forced to “mitigate” decisions made by the UK Government.

‘Dignity’

“We have not taken this decision lightly, given the significant pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget, but this Scottish Government is determined to stay true to our values,” she said.

“On our watch, we will treat people in this country with fairness, dignity and respect.

“We will not abandon older people this winter, or indeed any winter, and we will continue to protect our pensioners from the harsh reality of a UK Labour Government.”

The UK government ditched universal entitlement to winter fuel payments after the election in summer. Only those on Pension Credit or other benefits eligible.

Ms Somerville was accused by Scottish Conservative social security spokeswoman Liz Smith of “hoodwinking” pensioners by making the announcement seem like a return to the full payment.

Labour social justice spokesman Paul O’Kane said the increase in spending coming to Scotland was thanks to the UK Government.

Conversation