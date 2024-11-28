Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year

Every pensioner in Scotland will receive a winter heating payment next year, the SNP Government has announced.

Under the plans, those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits – and who have received a £200 or £300 payment this year – will get the same next year through a Holyrood scheme.

All other pensioners will receive a reduced payment of £100.

As well as widening the eligibility of the payment, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced a further £20 million for the Scottish Welfare Fund and the same amount for Warmer Homes Scotland in this financial year.

The Scottish Government, she said, has been forced to “mitigate” decisions made by the UK Government.

‘Dignity’

“We have not taken this decision lightly, given the significant pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget, but this Scottish Government is determined to stay true to our values,” she said.

“On our watch, we will treat people in this country with fairness, dignity and respect.

“We will not abandon older people this winter, or indeed any winter, and we will continue to protect our pensioners from the harsh reality of a UK Labour Government.”

The UK government ditched universal entitlement to winter fuel payments after the election in summer. Only those on Pension Credit or other benefits eligible.

Ms Somerville was accused by Scottish Conservative social security spokeswoman Liz Smith of “hoodwinking” pensioners by making the announcement seem like a return to the full payment.

Labour social justice spokesman Paul O’Kane said the increase in spending coming to Scotland was thanks to the UK Government.