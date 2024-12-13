Transport chiefs suggest £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Transport chiefs suggest £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads

Drivers in the city could have to pay under proposals to drive down car use to tackle climate change.

By Justin Bowie
Drivers could be charged £15 a day in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Drivers could be charged £15 a day in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Dundee drivers could face costs of more than £5,000 a YEAR to use the city’s roads under new proposals to drive down car use.

A paper published by Transport Scotland has suggested the radical measures in Scotland’s major cities to reduce private car use by 20% over the next six years.

In a new think-piece published this week, it’s claimed not enough drivers will change their habits without “downward pressure” forcing them to.

The most extreme method being put forward by officials would see drivers in Scotland’s four major cities charged £15 a day.

That could work out at £5,475 for a Dundee motorist who needs to use their car every day.

It’s suggested this would help cut harmful emissions by 26%.

Alternative proposals would see drivers charged either £5 or £10 every day.

Transport Scotland says exemptions and discounts would be put in place for disabled people, those on low incomes, and drivers living in remote or rural areas.

The national agency warns the current dominance of car travel “does not represent the most equitable solution to the transport and social issues Scotland faces today”.

It points out families in poorer areas are less likely to have access to a vehicle and are disproprtionately impacted by pollution and traffic accidents.

Dundee introduced a low emission zone earlier this year.

But the measures would prove highly controversial if implemented.

Dundee introduced a new low emission zone earlier this year.

Drivers in the city were fined nearly £500,000 in total in the first three months after its introduction.

An alternative proposal suggested by the study would see drivers charged per kilometre.

If implemented motorists could pay up to 10p per kilometre.

Efforts to encourage motorists onto public transport would be hampered by the reintroduction of peak rail fares on ScotRail trains.

For example, someone commuting from Perth to Dundee now has to pay £15.70 for the relatively short journey.

That’s a third more than it cost while the trial abolishing peak fares remained in place.

Douglas Lumsden MSP. Image: Kenny Elrick.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This idea for yet another squeeze on drivers in Aberdeen needs to stay on the drawing board. £15 just to drive to work or shop is insane.”

Transport Scotland said research was carried out independently and does not reflect SNP government policy.

It’s not exactly clear how money would be collected en masse from drivers.

The report also admits it is unlikely all four of Scotland’s major cities will inplement the proposals at the same time.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has been clear that reaching our target of a 20% reduction in car use by 2030 will require a broad combination of interventions.

“The research was undertaken by an independent consultancy and is not Scottish Government policy.

“The Scottish Government does not have a policy position to progress national road pricing.”

More from Politics

Dundee university
Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence
13
Morgan (centre) faced a long journey to go to the college best suited to her needs. Image: Supplied.
Fife family says SNP government 'abandoned' daughter with complex needs
CR0047137, Claire Warrender, Cupar. Public meeting to discuss flooding issues in Cupar - it's on the back of the major new year flood where several people had to leave their homes. It will be chaired by Willie Rennie MSP and attended by officials from Fife Council, Sepa and others. It's expected to be busy. Please get pics of the officials on the panel and the public in the audience. Picture Shows; Councillor David Ross, Bell Baxter High School, Carslogie Road, Cupar, 26th February 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% - but capital projects face…
Judy Finlay, Dundee University's director of China.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University's China chief hired during misconduct investigation by previous employer
The budget has been reduced. Image: Shutterstock
ALASDAIR CLARK: Scots will regret SNP cut to cash tackling alcohol and drugs harm
3
Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel complaints pre-2013 described as 'limited' - despite SIX alarm bells with NHS Tayside
Royal Mail says it has a plan in place to manage delays. Image: DC Thomson.
Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment
5
Dundee Dental School
Dundee University dental school merger paused after principal's abrupt exit
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Iain Gillespie: Downfall of the ‘five-star’ principal who could not escape Dundee University financial…
20
Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
Calls for government intervention in 'unprecedented' Dundee University crisis
16

Conversation