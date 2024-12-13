Transport chiefs suggest £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads

Dundee drivers could face costs of more than £5,000 a YEAR to use the city’s roads under new proposals to drive down car use.

A paper published by Transport Scotland has suggested the radical measures in Scotland’s major cities to reduce private car use by 20% over the next six years.

In a new think-piece published this week, it’s claimed not enough drivers will change their habits without “downward pressure” forcing them to.

The most extreme method being put forward by officials would see drivers in Scotland’s four major cities charged £15 a day.

That could work out at £5,475 for a Dundee motorist who needs to use their car every day.

It’s suggested this would help cut harmful emissions by 26%.

Alternative proposals would see drivers charged either £5 or £10 every day.

Transport Scotland says exemptions and discounts would be put in place for disabled people, those on low incomes, and drivers living in remote or rural areas.

The national agency warns the current dominance of car travel “does not represent the most equitable solution to the transport and social issues Scotland faces today”.

It points out families in poorer areas are less likely to have access to a vehicle and are disproprtionately impacted by pollution and traffic accidents.

But the measures would prove highly controversial if implemented.

Dundee introduced a new low emission zone earlier this year.

Drivers in the city were fined nearly £500,000 in total in the first three months after its introduction.

An alternative proposal suggested by the study would see drivers charged per kilometre.

If implemented motorists could pay up to 10p per kilometre.

Efforts to encourage motorists onto public transport would be hampered by the reintroduction of peak rail fares on ScotRail trains.

For example, someone commuting from Perth to Dundee now has to pay £15.70 for the relatively short journey.

That’s a third more than it cost while the trial abolishing peak fares remained in place.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This idea for yet another squeeze on drivers in Aberdeen needs to stay on the drawing board. £15 just to drive to work or shop is insane.”

Transport Scotland said research was carried out independently and does not reflect SNP government policy.

It’s not exactly clear how money would be collected en masse from drivers.

The report also admits it is unlikely all four of Scotland’s major cities will inplement the proposals at the same time.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has been clear that reaching our target of a 20% reduction in car use by 2030 will require a broad combination of interventions.

“The research was undertaken by an independent consultancy and is not Scottish Government policy.

“The Scottish Government does not have a policy position to progress national road pricing.”