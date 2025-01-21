EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer bill revealed for report proposing £15 a DAY driving charge in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer bill revealed for report proposing £15 a DAY driving charge in Dundee

The Courier has seen the cost of the controversial suggestion which sparked a furious readers’ backlash.

By Justin Bowie
A report proposed charging Dundee drivers £15 each day.
A controversial report which suggested charging Dundee drivers £15 each day to use the city’s roads cost the taxpayer £88,000, The Courier can reveal.

Government agency Transport Scotland spent the five-figure sum on consultancy firm AECOM for the paper even though the SNP quickly distanced itself from the proposals.

The research, published last month, suggested radical measures are needed to bring down private car usage by 20% over the next six years.

It was claimed many drivers won’t change their current habits without “downward pressure” forcing them to.

What did the report say?

The most extreme suggestion was to charge road users in Scotland’s four major cities – including Dundee – £15 a day.

That would work out at £5,475 a year for someone who needs to use their car every day.

It was suggested this would cut harmful emissions by 26%.

Alternative proposals put forward suggested charging drivers either £5 or £10 each day.

Readers of The Courier reacted with fury to the idea.

‘Wasting money’

Many said they have no option but to use their car.

One reader said Transport Scotland was “wasting money” on the report.

Another claimed many residents who live in Fife and commute to Dundee need to drive due to poor public transport links.

Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government immediately went into reverse gear and dismissed the possibility of a charge being introduced – even though they commissioned the work.

It’s understood SNP transport chief Fiona Hyslop was angry at negative feedback.

But North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden claims Transport Scotland has squandered money which could have been spent on the public sector.

He said: “This is yet another example of the Scottish Government wasting more of our taxpayers money on crazy anti-car ideas.

“It would have been common sense to spent this money on teachers instead of this nonsense.”

Conversation