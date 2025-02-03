Keir Starmer told to pause Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander’s House of Lords appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer told to pause Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander’s House of Lords appointment

Dundee Central MP Chris Law has written to the prime minister urging him to pause the outgoing senior figure's appointment until questions over the university's financial crisis are resolved.

Dundee University Wendy Alexander
Vice Principal Wendy Alexander is set to enter the House of Lords on February 13. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Sir Keir Starmer has been told to pause Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander’s appointment to the House of Lords until a probe into financial crisis is complete.

In a letter to the prime minister, Dundee Central MP Chris Law said Ms Alexander’s peerage should be suspended until “questions around the recent management” of the institution are resolved.

The former Scottish Labour leader is currently serving out her notice period as vice principal international – a role for which she earns between £190,000 and £199,000.

She is scheduled to be introduced to the Lords as a Baroness on February 13.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

After this she will entitled to sit as a legislator for life and claim a daily attendance allowance of £361.

In a letter seen by The Courier Mr Law said that in light of the £30 million financial crisis at the university, this appointment should be paused until an investigation into the management is completed.

He said: “When this appointment was first announced in December, I assumed that the government would carry out the necessary scrutiny and vetting to ensure that all nominees were of a fit and proper stature necessary for assuming this role.”

Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee Central MP Chris Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He added: “It is expected more information about the University of Dundee’s leadership decisions will be made public over the coming months and I think it is only right that appointments of any nominees facing such scrutiny must be suspended until all details have been made public and any subsequent investigation, either internal or external, has taken place.

“There are far too many questions still unanswered around your nominated appointment’s role in the University of Dundee’s current predicament, and I ask that you consider suspending this appointment until an open and transparent investigation by the university or other body has taken place.”

A Number 10 spokesman refused to comment on whether the prime minister would reconsider the appointment, saying all nominations were vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

‘Rewarding failure’

A source said that Ms Alexander was central to the team that oversaw the challenges now facing the university, and that an investigation was needed to determine what happened.

They added: “Rewarding her with a place in the Lords, a job for life, before that investigation has taken place could be seen as rewarding failure.

“It just makes sense to look into what happened in Dundee before making someone a Baroness and utterly unaccountable for the rest of her time in politics.”

Conversation