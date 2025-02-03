Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie appeared before the first day of an employment tribunal today after workplace complaints led to her suspension.

By Justin Bowie
Sandie Peggie arrives at Endeavour House employment tribunal case. Image: Alan Richardson.
A Kirkcaldy nurse told an employment tribunal today she was “shocked” the first time she saw a transgender doctor in the female changing room.

A&E worker Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife after she was rapped following a confrontation with Dr Beth Upton – who identifies as a woman – in December 2023.

She recounted her experience on the first day of the hearing in Dundee.

Ms Peggie, who works at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, told the tribunal she felt “embarrassed and intimidated” when Dr Upton started to undress in front of her on Christmas Eve.

The nurse had previously stayed out of the women’s changing room on two occasions when the transgender doctor was there and raised concerns with her manager.

Uncomfortable

She then explained to Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable when the two were alone.

Ms Peggie had successfully argued she could refer to Dr Upton as a man, despite the doctor’s legal team saying it would be upsetting during a pre-tribunal hearing last week.

“I told Beth I felt it unacceptable that he was in the female changing area,” Ms Peggie told the tribunal on Monday.

Supporters gather as nurse Sandie Peggie appears at her employment tribunal. Image: Alan Richardson.

“I told him I was embarrassed and intimidated, and I didn’t think he should have been in there.

“Beth informed me he had as much right to be there as I did.

“I told him that wasn’t true, and if I wanted to get changed in front of a man, I would have went to the male changing rooms.

“I was hoping he would realise my discomfort.”

Ms Peggie told the tribunal she went into the changing room after working in the resuscitation department.

The A&E nurse claimed several colleagues agreed Dr Upton should not be in the women’s changing room.

Ms Peggie first encountered the doctor there in August 2023.

Recalling the experience, she said: “I felt quite shocked.”

She told the tribunal she then remained in the corridor until Dr Upton left.

She added: “I feel uncomfortable changing in front of men.

“I felt uncomfortable when I saw him sitting in the changing room.”

Changing room

Months later Ms Peggie encountered Dr Upton in the changing room again.

She told the tribunal she quickly got dressed again and waited outside until the doctor left.

Ms Peggie said she believed entirely Dr Upton was a man when they first crossed paths.

She told the tribunal the doctor had a receding hairline, was taller than the average woman, and had a “prominent” Adam’s Apple.

Ms Peggie said there was nothing which contradicted her view.

The A&E nurse said her line manager was “supportive” when she initially expressed her concerns.

But little changed after this, and at one point she was told by a senior member of staff there were “other areas” she could get changed in.

The tribunal continues.

