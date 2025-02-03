Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room

A Kirkcaldy nurse told an employment tribunal today she was “shocked” the first time she saw a transgender doctor in the female changing room.

A&E worker Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife after she was rapped following a confrontation with Dr Beth Upton – who identifies as a woman – in December 2023.

She recounted her experience on the first day of the hearing in Dundee.

Ms Peggie, who works at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, told the tribunal she felt “embarrassed and intimidated” when Dr Upton started to undress in front of her on Christmas Eve.

The nurse had previously stayed out of the women’s changing room on two occasions when the transgender doctor was there and raised concerns with her manager.

Uncomfortable

She then explained to Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable when the two were alone.

Ms Peggie had successfully argued she could refer to Dr Upton as a man, despite the doctor’s legal team saying it would be upsetting during a pre-tribunal hearing last week.

“I told Beth I felt it unacceptable that he was in the female changing area,” Ms Peggie told the tribunal on Monday.

“I told him I was embarrassed and intimidated, and I didn’t think he should have been in there.

“Beth informed me he had as much right to be there as I did.

“I told him that wasn’t true, and if I wanted to get changed in front of a man, I would have went to the male changing rooms.

“I was hoping he would realise my discomfort.”

Ms Peggie told the tribunal she went into the changing room after working in the resuscitation department.

The A&E nurse claimed several colleagues agreed Dr Upton should not be in the women’s changing room.

Ms Peggie first encountered the doctor there in August 2023.

Recalling the experience, she said: “I felt quite shocked.”

She told the tribunal she then remained in the corridor until Dr Upton left.

She added: “I feel uncomfortable changing in front of men.

“I felt uncomfortable when I saw him sitting in the changing room.”

Changing room

Months later Ms Peggie encountered Dr Upton in the changing room again.

She told the tribunal she quickly got dressed again and waited outside until the doctor left.

Ms Peggie said she believed entirely Dr Upton was a man when they first crossed paths.

She told the tribunal the doctor had a receding hairline, was taller than the average woman, and had a “prominent” Adam’s Apple.

Ms Peggie said there was nothing which contradicted her view.

The A&E nurse said her line manager was “supportive” when she initially expressed her concerns.

But little changed after this, and at one point she was told by a senior member of staff there were “other areas” she could get changed in.

The tribunal continues.