NHS Fife nurse quizzed on comparing trans doctor in female changing room to rapist in women’s jail – and Donald Trump support

Sandie Peggie made the remarks to Dr Beth Upton during the row between the pair on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, an employment tribunal heard on day two of the hearing.

By Justin Bowie
Family and supporters demonstrating outside Sandie Peggie's employment tribunal. Image: Alan Richardson.
A nurse suing NHS Fife compared a transgender doctor being in a female changing room to rapist Isla Bryson being placed in a women’s jail, a tribunal heard.

Sandie Peggie made the remarks to Dr Beth Upton during the row between the pair on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.

The confrontation led to Ms Peggie being suspended by NHS Fife and she is now suing the health board.

During the second day at the tribunal in Dundee, Ms Peggie admitted to being a fan of Donald Trump and had to deny being “racist”.

The A&E nurse was grilled extensively over the exact details of her alleged showdown with Dr Upton in the women’s changing room.

She admitted to making a comparison with the Isla Bryson case to point out “how women felt in prison with a man”.

Bryson, previously known as Adam Graham, is a double rapist who was controversially placed in a women’s jail after changing gender while awaiting trial.

‘Offensive’

Lawyer Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife, pointed out how the comparison could be deemed “offensive”.

She claimed it “feeds into the narrative” that transgender women are sexual predators.

Rapist Isla Bryson, previously known as Adam Graham. Image: PA.

Ms Peggie claimed she didn’t know specific details about the case and only knew that Bryson had been placed in a woman’s jail.

“I couldn’t remember the actual case,” she said.

“I couldn’t remember Isla Bryson’s name.

“All I could remember was a biological man was being imprisoned in a female prison.”

Ms Russell disputed this.

“You did know, and that’s why you made the comment,” she said.

‘In tears’

She added: “It’s not true to say that Beth is the same as a biological man in a prison.”

Ms Peggie said: “I never said Beth was a rapist. I was making a comparison.”

The tribunal heard how Dr Upton was so upset following the exchange she was in tears when talking about it to a colleague.

The trans doctor said she wouldn’t “feel safe” when working with Ms Peggie in future.

Exactly what was said between the two Kirkcaldy medics in the changing room remains disputed.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.

Ms Peggie denied asking Dr Upton about her “chromosomes”.

There is a dispute over who was closer to the exit door when the row took place.

Ms Peggie denied she had instigated the confrontation with Dr Upton as a “challenge” to her, saying both remained calm during the conversation.

“Beth showed no signs of distress,” the A&E nurse explained.

Ms Peggie has consistently claimed Dr Upton started to undress in the changing room, which made her feel uncomfortable.

But Dr Upton disputes this too.

Support for Donald Trump

“Beth’s account is she remained fully dressed throughout,” Ms Russell said.

Ms Peggie’s personal views were also brought into focus during the hearing.

The Kirkcaldy nurse admitted to supporting United States President Donald Trump.

In one text exchange with a friend Ms Peggie said she would “lose the argument” over her concerns around Dr Upton because “everyone sticks up for the minority”.

Ms Russell claimed Ms Peggie was “intolerant” toward people of other races as well.

Ms Peggie strongly denied any allegations of racism.

Yesterday, the tribunal heard how Ms Peggie had been shocked the first time she shared a changing room with Dr Upton.

The tribunal continues.

