Controversial ‘sex survey’ results by pupils in Perth, Stirling and Dundee offered to researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Controversial ‘sex survey’ results by pupils in Perth, Stirling and Dundee offered to researchers

Schools in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling were among the few council areas to allow pupils as young as 14 to complete a survey about their sexual experiences.

By Alasdair Clark
The survey proved controversial. Image: PA
The survey proved controversial. Image: PA

Data from a controversial “sex survey” completed by pupils in Perth, Stirling, Dundee and Angus has been made available to external researchers, it has been revealed.

Pupils as young as 14 in the four council areas were among those allowed to complete the government health and wellbeing census after other local authorities pulled out.

The survey was strongly criticised after revelations it included questions about teenagers sexual experience.

Multiple choice answers to the question “how much, if any, sexual experience have you had?” included options for: “oral sex” and “vaginal or anal sex”.

It went to ask whether they or the other person used a condom the most recent time they had penetrative sex.

An example of one of the questions pupil’s in S4 and older could be asked.

When it was carried out in 2021 parents said they had not been made aware of the contents and had not been asked for consent for their children’s data to be shared.

But the BBC revealed that the results from the survey are now being advertised to external researchers.

The Scottish Government said it was “made clear” at the time that the data would only be used for research purposes and that individual pupils wouldn’t be identified.

Half of Scotland’s 32 local authorities had refused to take part in the exercise – with Dundee, Angus, Stirling and Perth and Kinross councils among those who did.

Another question in the census.

In a poll by The Courier, 80% of readers who took part said it should be ditched.

But Nicola Sturgeon, the then first minister, stood by the survey, urging people not to “whip up concern” among parents.

She said at the time: “Either we can bury our heads in the sand and pretend that young people are not exposed to the issues or the pressures that we know they are exposed to.”

Ethical concerns

Those in schools operated by Fife Council were also able to take part but with different questions to those put to teenagers elsewhere.

Education professor Lindsay Paterson told the BBC he had serious concerns about the “unethical” way the data was now being shared.

It has been made available to external researchers through Research Data Scotland, a charity set up by the Scottish Government to make access to health and wellbeing data easier.

Professor Paterson said: “No child and no parent has been asked for permission to pass the data on to other people.

“That’s not to imply that individual researchers are unethical, but the point is the ethical protection is there for a good reason because sadly some people will get access to the data and will abuse the confidentiality, the trust that should be there.”

‘Intrusive’ questions

Legionella Tayside hospitals
Tess White MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. 

North East Tory MSP Tess White said the government had been warned about the “intrusive” questions.

She told The Courier: “Many parents didn’t even know these questions were being asked.

“Some councils decided against taking part in the survey — that was the safest thing to do with the information available.

“Those who did press ahead with it, did so with the promise details would not be passed on.

“It is depressing but hardly surprising the information was passed on to a third party.

“Local authorities have been implicated in this massive betrayal of trust by the SNP government and they must act now to deal with justifiable parental concerns about how children’s data is being used.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “All participants in the survey had the opportunity to skip questions they did not wish to answer and councils were responsible for providing advice about opting out.

“It was made clear that the data provided to the Scottish government, and subsequently made available to external researchers, would only be used for statistics and research purposes and therefore not identifiable from any results.”

More from Politics

Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Family and Supporters arrive to protest at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
NHS Fife nurse accused of comparing trans doctor to rapist – and being a…
Shona Robison NHS Fife
SNP finance chief promises Fife patients NHS waits will improve after cash injection
John Swinney SNP cats
John Swinney responds to 'cat ban' report
5
Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0051909 Sandie Peggie arrives at Endeavour House Employment tribunal case regarding the dispute between gender critical nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton and NHS Fife held at Endeavour House Dundee
Fife nurse reveals shock at seeing transgender doctor in female changing room
Dundee University Wendy Alexander
EXCLUSIVE: Call to pause Dundee University vice principal's £360-a-day 'job for life'
27
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0035433 G Jennings pics , Paul & Irene Caswell ,Kingsway West,Dundee, talking about their son Ryan being in Carsview, wednesday 11th May.
Parents' anguish as Carseview mental health campaign reaches five years
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee University principal breaks silence on crisis facing historic institution – and…
81
A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff back strike action
5
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal
dundee university strike 2019
Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood
21

Conversation