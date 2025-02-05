UK immigration chief refuses to introduce graduate visa John Swinney says could help Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK immigration chief refuses to introduce graduate visa John Swinney says could help Dundee University

Dundee University's interim principal told The Courier visa changes from Westminster had a "devastating" impact.

Migration minister Seema Malhotra. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Migration minister Seema Malhotra. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark & Adele Merson

The UK’s immigration minister is refusing to concede Westminster’s approach to student visas left Scotland poorer, despite Dundee University’s principal saying it “devastated” the sector.

Legal migration minister Seema Malhotra also said it “isn’t clear” why the Scottish graduate visa proposed by First Minister John Swinney would make a difference.

A struggle to recruit international students has cost Dundee University over £12 million.

And interim principal Shane O’Neill told The Courier the previous government’s student visa changes had been “devastating”, with critics of the policy saying they had made it harder to recruit vital fee-paying international students.

Mr Swinney asked the UK Government to work with him on a tailored scheme to take account of Scotland’s migration needs and encourage foreign learners to remain in the country.

‘No plans’ for bespoke Scottish student visa

He said it could help encourage those looking to study abroad to choose Dundee over an institution elsewhere in the world.

But the plan was quickly ruled out by the Labour government, who says it has “no plans” for a bespoke Scottish system.

Quizzed on why the UK Government is opposed, given its focus on growth, Ms Malhotra said: “It isn’t clear why that would make a difference when you’ve got the UK-wide graduate scheme that is open to all students.”

Ms Malhotra was asked about the demand from the first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

She added: “We do need an immigration system that works for the whole of the UK.

“We’ve got to make sure that its got a stronger voice from different parts of the UK.”

But Ms Malhotra said the benefit of the current country-wide system was students could move around more widely.

The previous government introduced a ban on master’s students from bringing dependents to the UK.

Current system skewed towards London

And the university sector says the salary demands for a skilled worker visa, which international students have to apply for to remain in the UK after their studies, is skewed toward London and the southeast of England.

Ms Malhotra refused to concede this approach had made Scotland poorer.

She added: “I think it’s important to look at all these issues in the round because we recognise the contribution that international students make to our economy, to our education institutions, to our society as well.

“There are other issues as well at play. It’s important that the work that’s going on with the education secretary and looking at how we’re working together between the UK government and Scottish Government, and indeed all of our regions and nations, as part of an important reset in relationships is looking at these issues.”

Interim Dundee University principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Visa changes ‘devastating’

Professor Shane O’Neill previously told The Courier universities such as Dundee rely on international students. He added: “The changes in visas have had such a devastating impact on so many institutions.”

The first minister hopes his approach – which would require graduates to live and work in Scotland – would also help tackle population challenges.

Universities Scotland, which represents higher education institutions, said: “We see scope to tweak the current visa offer to address the fact that the salary threshold for the skilled worker visa is skewed by higher salaries in London and southeast England.

Scottish universities ‘undermined’ by Westminster

“A visa that allowed graduates more time in Scotland to progress their careers would take account of regional difference and meet strategic objectives for Scotland’s prosperity within the UK.”

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins said the Scottish university sector had been “undermined” by successive UK governments.

He said: “These comments from a Labour Minister underline yet again the damage that is being done to the sector in Scotland.

“Labour and the Tories both promised more powers so that we could have local solutions, again this has been kiboshed by both governments who put centralisation of this policy above jobs and investment.”

