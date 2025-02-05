NHS Fife nurse’s husband grilled at trans row employment tribunal over sharing ‘racist’ posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife nurse’s husband grilled at trans row employment tribunal over sharing ‘racist’ posts

Darren Peggie claimed at his wife's employment tribunal that he forwarded on Facebook posts as a joke.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
The husband of a nurse suing NHS Fife was quizzed at an employment tribunal over “racist” posts he shared on Facebook.

Darren Peggie, married to Sandie Peggie and called to the tribunal by his wife, previously forwarded on posts by others saying it is “okay to be white” and calling for “no more mosques” to be built.

The tribunal heard he also shared one that said white people had disappeared from TV adverts because he thought it was “funny”.

“It came up on my Facebook and I shared it,” he said. “I thought it was funny.”

Another post he forwarded on is said to have depicted a Scotland national team cricketer wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

And the tribunal heard one shared post suggested converting to Islam was like travelling back 400 years.

Mr Peggie said he had shared most of the messages as a “joke” without thinking, because they “popped up” on his Facebook.

But he admitted he does not want to see any more mosques built.

Ms Peggie’s supporters outside the tribunal in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.

“I do agree,” he told the tribunal. “I don’t want any more mosques.”

Mr Peggie’s wife is suing NHS Fife after she was suspended following a row with transgender doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

The confrontation took place on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie believes Dr Upton – who identifies as a woman – should not have been allowed to use the female changing room.

The tribunal heard her husband had shared one post on Facebook which asked, “Is it gay to date a trans woman?”

A follow-up caption read: “I mean, I don’t know because they have a di*k.”

Mr Peggie said he had also shared this as a joke.

Lawyer Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife and Dr Upton, said Mr Peggie supported “extreme views”.

He denied this.

On Tuesday, the tribunal heard Ms Peggie admires US President Donald Trump.

Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton both work at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The A&E nurse, who works at Victoria Hospital, directly compared Dr Upton being in a female changing room to rapist Isla Bryson being in a women’s prison.

On Monday, Ms Peggie recalled her shock the first time she encountered the trans doctor in the women’s changing room.

She told the hearing she felt “embarrassed and intimidated” at Dr Upton’s presence.

Mr Peggie remembered his wife being “shaken” when she returned home on Christmas morning following the row.

“Obviously it was Christmas morning, so she was trying to be okay for everybody,” he told the tribunal.

The couple’s daughter was also briefly quizzed about her mum returning home following the confrontation.

Ms Peggie claims NHS Fife has breached the equality act.

We told earlier how JK Rowling had criticised the cross-examination of Ms Peggie.

The tribunal continues.

Conversation