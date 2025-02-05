NHS Fife nurse’s husband grilled at trans row employment tribunal over sharing ‘racist’ posts

The husband of a nurse suing NHS Fife was quizzed at an employment tribunal over “racist” posts he shared on Facebook.

Darren Peggie, married to Sandie Peggie and called to the tribunal by his wife, previously forwarded on posts by others saying it is “okay to be white” and calling for “no more mosques” to be built.

The tribunal heard he also shared one that said white people had disappeared from TV adverts because he thought it was “funny”.

“It came up on my Facebook and I shared it,” he said. “I thought it was funny.”

Another post he forwarded on is said to have depicted a Scotland national team cricketer wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

And the tribunal heard one shared post suggested converting to Islam was like travelling back 400 years.

Mr Peggie said he had shared most of the messages as a “joke” without thinking, because they “popped up” on his Facebook.

But he admitted he does not want to see any more mosques built.

“I do agree,” he told the tribunal. “I don’t want any more mosques.”

Mr Peggie’s wife is suing NHS Fife after she was suspended following a row with transgender doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

The confrontation took place on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie believes Dr Upton – who identifies as a woman – should not have been allowed to use the female changing room.

The tribunal heard her husband had shared one post on Facebook which asked, “Is it gay to date a trans woman?”

A follow-up caption read: “I mean, I don’t know because they have a di*k.”

Mr Peggie said he had also shared this as a joke.

Lawyer Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife and Dr Upton, said Mr Peggie supported “extreme views”.

He denied this.

On Tuesday, the tribunal heard Ms Peggie admires US President Donald Trump.

The A&E nurse, who works at Victoria Hospital, directly compared Dr Upton being in a female changing room to rapist Isla Bryson being in a women’s prison.

On Monday, Ms Peggie recalled her shock the first time she encountered the trans doctor in the women’s changing room.

She told the hearing she felt “embarrassed and intimidated” at Dr Upton’s presence.

Mr Peggie remembered his wife being “shaken” when she returned home on Christmas morning following the row.

“Obviously it was Christmas morning, so she was trying to be okay for everybody,” he told the tribunal.

The couple’s daughter was also briefly quizzed about her mum returning home following the confrontation.

Ms Peggie claims NHS Fife has breached the equality act.

We told earlier how JK Rowling had criticised the cross-examination of Ms Peggie.

The tribunal continues.