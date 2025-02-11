How is crisis-hit Dundee University funded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How is crisis-hit Dundee University funded?

The majority of the University of Dundee's funding does not come from the Scottish Government's billion-pound education budget.

Dundee University
The university's income totals over £200 million every year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

The financial crisis at the University of Dundee has turned the spotlight on how the institution is funded.

With a turnover of £326 million, the university had more than 17,000 students studying there in 2022-23.

But unlike schools and colleges, Scotland’s universities are private institutions; they are not owned by local authorities or the Scottish Government.

And while a significant part of Dundee University’s income is made up of public funds, the majority of its revenue comes from elsewhere.

We take a look at exactly how the institution is funded as fears grow over the scale of job losses to fill the university’s £30 million deficit.

Public cash – 26.6%

The latest available accounts (2022-23) show around 26.6 per cent of Dundee University’s revenue came from Scottish Funding Council grants.

This is how the government funds Scottish students who pay no tuition fees.

The grant was worth £86.7m.

But the figure represented a cut of 2.7 per cent, meaning it cost to the university more to educate Scottish students than they received from the funding council – the government body responsible for higher education.

Tuition fees – 36.1%

Of the 17,365 students who came to Dundee to study in 2022-23, just over 10,000 were Scottish students who do not pay tuition fees.

The rest, international students and those from elsewhere in the UK, will likely have contributed something towards the cost of the education.

For highly-competitive subjects like medicine, international students can expect to pay more than £40,000 a year.

These fees made up around 36% of the institution’s income in 2022-23 – £117 million.

And it’s a drop international student recruitment that lies behind the universities financial troubles. The under-recruitment makes up £12.5 million of the total deficit.

Research grants and contracts – 24.2%

As well as teaching, research work is a crucial part of the work in Scottish universities like Dundee.

In 2022-23, income from these grants represented £78.9m of the university’s £326m turnover.

This money can come from government, trusts and charities, private companies and a variety of other sources.

Dundee University research
Research grants make up a significant proportion of the institution’s income. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

At Dundee University, life sciences researchers carry out some of the most pioneering work in the world to discover the latest cutting-edge cancer drugs or treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s.

Last year, the UK Government announced nearly £30m would go to drug researchers to help with future breakthroughs.

The university has also made money from “spin outs” – investing in ideas in the hope it brings in extra cash.

In 2024, this investment in an artificial intelligence company created a windfall worth more than £40 million.

Donations and ‘other’ – 13.1%

Tens of millions come into the university every year in the form of donations and other income.

This can include support from graduates who wish to give back or endowments made after someone dies.

The university also receives income from scholarships and bursaries, as well as revenue from its residences and running events.

