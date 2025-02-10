Lawyer for nurse suing NHS Fife compares trans doctor to torturer in George Orwell’s 1984

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Lawyer for nurse suing NHS Fife compares trans doctor to torturer in George Orwell’s 1984

Dr Beth Upton was grilled by Sandie Peggie’s barrister as the controversial tribunal in Dundee entered its second week.

By Justin Bowie
Dr Beth Upton arrives at the NHS Fife employment tribunal. Image: Alamy.
Dr Beth Upton arrives at the NHS Fife employment tribunal. Image: Alamy.

A trans doctor at the centre of the NHS Fife employment tribunal was compared by a lawyer to the torturer in George Orwell’s 1984.

Dr Beth Upton was likened to the novel’s antagonist O’Brien for “demanding” to be seen as a woman by colleagues at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife after she was suspended following a changing room row with Dr Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told the doctor she was uncomfortable at the two sharing a women’s only changing area.

Dr Upton was grilled on Monday by lawyer Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, as the tribunal in Dundee entered its second week.

The medic’s use of the female changing room was approved by senior hospital staff.

Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But Ms Peggie and her lawyers contend this should not have been allowed due to Dr Upton being born as a man.

Ms Cunningham referenced a section in 1984 where Winston Smith, the main character, is told to say his torturer is holding up five fingers when he is actually holding up four.

The lawyer said this is intended as a moment of “ultimate submission” in the book, published in 1949 depicting a dystopian Britain ruled by a dictatorship which controls its citizens with mass surveillance and propaganda.

“Your demand of Sandie is of the same sort,” Ms Cunningham said.

She claimed Dr Upton, who identifies as female, was behaving similarly by wanting Ms Peggie to “submit” in a situation where she felt uncomfortable.

Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife and Dr Upton, said the comparison was highly offensive.

“Is my opponent really comparing Dr Upton to the torturer in 1984?” she asked.

“That’s worse than what the claimant did, comparing her to a convicted rapist.”

Last week the tribunal heard Ms Peggie compared being in a changing room with Dr Upton to trans rapist Isla Bryson being in a women’s prison.

George Orwell’s 1984 depicts a totalitarian Britain.

Ms Cunningham said describing Dr Upton as a woman is “something everybody knows is false”.

Dr Upton disputed this.

“It isn’t a falsehood,” the medic told the tribunal.

“I’m certainly not asking anybody to submit to me in any capacity.

“I’m asking for a basic level of respect and dignity.”

How Dr Upton should be referred to has been a contentious part of the hearing.

In a pre-tribunal hearing it was ruled Ms Peggie and her lawyers could use male pronouns.

But Sandy Kemp, the presiding judge, admitted this would be distressing for the medic.

‘I’m not a man’

Ms Cunningham has regularly called Dr Upton a man during cross-examination.

Dr Upton said “I disagree” during one exchange when described as male.

“I’m not a man,” the medic said on another occasion. “I know we’ve covered this a few times, but I’m not.”

At one point Ms Cunningham asked: “Should we agree to differ on language?”

Dr Upton replied: “No, I don’t think we can.”

The barrister later added: “What you’re doing in objecting to the language I’ve used is seeking to assert dominance.”

The Fife doctor was quizzed by Ms Cunningham on the definition of biological sex.

Dr Upton branded the term “completely nebulous”, adding: “Biology is significantly more complex than a stick figure with trousers and a stick figure with a skirt.”

On Friday, NHS Fife was accused of being “negligent” for failing to disclose documents relating to an alleged “aborted” probe into Ms Peggie’s actions.

Exactly what happened between Dr Upton and Ms Peggie in the changing room has been disputed.

Last week Harry Potter author JK Rowling waded into the row.

We also reported how Ms Peggie’s husband was grilled on “racist” posts shared on his Facebook page when he appeared as a witness.

You can follow all the latest twists and turns here in The Courier.

The tribunal continues.

More from Politics

Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Fears Dundee University job losses could hit 500 as John Swinney urged to…
13
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Gender critical campaigner Maya Forstater.
Gender-critical activist predicts NHS Fife trans row tribunal will be a landmark case
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife accused of negligence for failing to disclose documents about ‘career-ending claims’ at…
Dr Beth Upton leaves tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Trans doctor at centre of NHS Fife tribunal breaks silence on changing room exchange…
Migration minister Seema Malhotra dismissed the proposal. Image: DC Thomson.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Dundee University crisis proves UK Government must recognise Scotland’s immigration needs
10
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
NHS Fife nurse's husband grilled at trans row employment tribunal over sharing 'racist' posts
Migration minister Seema Malhotra. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Setback for Dundee University recovery as immigration boss rejects visa plea
5
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slams treatment of NHS Fife nurse at trans row employment tribunal
Fife ambulance crews
Paramedic reveals reality of Fife A&E ambulance queues leaving patients suffering
4