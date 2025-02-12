EXCLUSIVE: Tayside youngsters waiting four years or more for ADHD and autism assessments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside youngsters waiting four years or more for ADHD and autism assessments

North East MSP Tess White fears lengthy waits in the "under siege" system could mean young people's education is impacted.

NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
NHS Tayside says there has been a huge spike in referrals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Thousands of youngsters across Tayside are waiting years for ADHD and autism assessments, with fears their education could be impacted.

While the health board meeting the 18-week target for mental health support, waiting times for assessment and treatment for neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD have ballooned.

We revealed last year how only the most urgent cases were being seen as the number of referrals spiked by 400%.

But lengthy waits continue in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAHMS), with young people still facing delays to get assessed for conditions like autism.

System ‘under siege’

As of September 2024 there were over 1,100 patients waiting two years or more for treatment.

Over 400 were waiting three years or more, while around 14 had been waiting over four years.

North East Tory MSP Tess White fears the extreme wait times could be having a “domino effect” on other areas of the health service.

She told The Courier: “There is no doubt that the side of NHS Tayside which deals with these conditions is under siege.

Conservative MSP for North East Scotland Tess White. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Domino effect

“That is likely to create complications for the NHS in the long run, as untreated conditions have a domino effect on general mental and physical health.

“Imagine how difficult it must be to explain the concept of a four-year wait — or more — to a child.”

She added: “This means that a young person can start secondary education with an issue, and it will not be resolved until after they leave, presumably with no or few qualifications meantime.

“The SNP government has never met its CAMHS waiting time target.

“For years, SNP ministers have neglected forward planning and investment in mental health assistance for young people, leaving too many without essential support.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the delays were due to a spike in referrals as well as a shortage of specialist staff.

Staff ‘working to best meet needs of children’

She said staff were working in collaboration with partners to identify how the the health board can best meet the needs of children who require assessment.

She added: “We recognise that long waits can be distressing and we would like to reassure families that there is a range of support available for anyone currently referred for neurodevelopmental assessment.”

Support includes an online library of resources such as online courses.

This can be accessed by emailing tay.camhsmheo@nhs.scot.

Conversation