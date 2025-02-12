EXCLUSIVE: Tayside youngsters waiting four years or more for ADHD and autism assessments

Thousands of youngsters across Tayside are waiting years for ADHD and autism assessments, with fears their education could be impacted.

While the health board meeting the 18-week target for mental health support, waiting times for assessment and treatment for neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD have ballooned.

We revealed last year how only the most urgent cases were being seen as the number of referrals spiked by 400%.

But lengthy waits continue in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAHMS), with young people still facing delays to get assessed for conditions like autism.

System ‘under siege’

As of September 2024 there were over 1,100 patients waiting two years or more for treatment.

Over 400 were waiting three years or more, while around 14 had been waiting over four years.

North East Tory MSP Tess White fears the extreme wait times could be having a “domino effect” on other areas of the health service.

She told The Courier: “There is no doubt that the side of NHS Tayside which deals with these conditions is under siege.

Domino effect

“That is likely to create complications for the NHS in the long run, as untreated conditions have a domino effect on general mental and physical health.

“Imagine how difficult it must be to explain the concept of a four-year wait — or more — to a child.”

She added: “This means that a young person can start secondary education with an issue, and it will not be resolved until after they leave, presumably with no or few qualifications meantime.

“The SNP government has never met its CAMHS waiting time target.

“For years, SNP ministers have neglected forward planning and investment in mental health assistance for young people, leaving too many without essential support.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the delays were due to a spike in referrals as well as a shortage of specialist staff.

Staff ‘working to best meet needs of children’

She said staff were working in collaboration with partners to identify how the the health board can best meet the needs of children who require assessment.

She added: “We recognise that long waits can be distressing and we would like to reassure families that there is a range of support available for anyone currently referred for neurodevelopmental assessment.”

Support includes an online library of resources such as online courses.

This can be accessed by emailing tay.camhsmheo@nhs.scot.