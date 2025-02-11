Dundee University staff to stage three-week strike over redundancy threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee University staff to stage three-week strike over redundancy threat

Academics are set to strike from February 24, with a second trade union also balloting members on support for industrial action.

Dundee University strike
A previous Dundee University strike. Image: DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Staff at Dundee University will begin a three-week strike later this month after bosses refused to rule out compulsory redundancies.

The university-wide walkout will begin on February 24 among members of the University and College Union.

This is likely to include academics, lecturers, administrative workers, librarians and other support staff.

The strike is scheduled to run until Friday March 14, with staff returning to their posts the following Monday.

Second union opens strike ballot

Unison, another trade union representing support staff, has also confirmed it will ballot its members on whether they want to take industrial action.

The UCU walkout comes after a recent ballot revealed over 70% of members at the university supported strike action over management’s handling of the financial crisis.

This includes their failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

Mary Senior, UCU Scotland official, insisted the university could still prevent the strike from going ahead.

Dundee University staff left with ‘no choice’

Dundee University
There are fears up to 500 jobs could be lost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She told The Courier: “Taking strike action is always a last resort, and since senior managers at the university first threatened job cuts three months ago, we’ve consistently called on them to rule out compulsory redundancies.

“Their refusal to do so has left UCU members at Dundee University with no choice.

‘Not too late for management to stop strike’

“It’s not too late for university management to stop this strike.

“We’re asking them to rule out compulsory redundancies and work with us to deliver a sustainable future for the university that the students, staff and the city desperately need.”

The Courier revealed on Monday that there are fears of up to 500 job losses as the university battles to close a £30 million deficit.

Insiders pointed to a similar level of lay-offs at Cardiff University – which has reported a deficit of £31 million.

Dundee University staff protest
Staff at Dundee University have backed strike action over the threat of redundancy. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

Confirming their intention to ballot members, Unison Scotland regional organiser Mo Dickson said a credible plan for the long-term security of students and stuff was required.

“It’s a big local employer, and the inability of its executives to get a grip of the university’s finances will have a significant economic impact on Dundee.”

A spokesman for the university said it would do all it could to minimise the impact of the strike on students, but that the action was “premature” and would have a detrimental impact.

He added: “We want to work constructively with the unions on building that more sustainable future.

Strike ‘extremely disappointing’

“We have engaged in good faith in almost weekly consultation meetings throughout this crisis and subsequently in dispute resolution meetings, and have had what we feel is constructive dialogue.

“It is extremely disappointing that UCU are now taking the step of a strike and we implore the union to reconsider this action in order to build on our constructive dialogue and to maintain the hitherto good faith of our engagement.”

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman said she fully supports the strike.

She said: “All three staff trade unions have been working together since the financial crisis at the university came to light last November.

“Staff have repeatedly asked for information and to be involved in discussions about the recovery plan.

“And yet no real engagement has materialised. To add insult to injury, Management has, though, brought in accountancy firm PwC to develop the recovery plan.

“Staff should be central in any discussions about recovery. They have creativity, skills and expertise that can support the development of the plan, but they need to be included in the process for these ideas to be considered.

“The University of Dundee cannot be managed without transparency and the involvement of staff.”

Conversation