NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended

The NHS Fife trans row tribunal descended into chaos on Tuesday morning as remote viewing was suspended after several interruptions from those watching online.

Live coverage of the Dundee hearing was shelved following concerns the number of people joining could crash the stream.

Last week Sandy Kemp, the presiding judge, threatened to remove remote viewing after multiple users forgot to switch off their cameras and microphones.

On day seven, the cross-examination of Beth Upton, the trans doctor at the centre of the case, was disrupted when a crying baby could be heard on the stream while moments later an observer’s continued presence on screen led to the stoppage.

The hearing resumed with online access temporarily revoked.

On one occasion last week, the tribunal was halted briefly after an observer using a hairdryer failed to mute their microphone.

Remote viewing was halted for a total of two hours before resuming at around 1.30pm.

The tribunal centres around a row between A&E nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable about the two sharing a changing room.

The nurse was then suspended and has since sued NHS Fife over claims the health board breached the equality act.

Ms Peggie gave evidence last week and said she was “shocked” the first time she found Dr Upton in the women’s changing room.

Dr Upton said today she felt “distressed” and “shaken” by the confrontation.

