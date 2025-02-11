NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended

Remote viewing for the controversial hearing was shelved after interruptions from observers and concerns over the number of viewers joining the stream.

By Justin Bowie
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHD Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The NHS Fife trans row tribunal descended into chaos on Tuesday morning as remote viewing was suspended after several interruptions from those watching online.

Live coverage of the Dundee hearing was shelved following concerns the number of people joining could crash the stream.

Last week Sandy Kemp, the presiding judge, threatened to remove remote viewing after multiple users forgot to switch off their cameras and microphones.

On day seven, the cross-examination of Beth Upton, the trans doctor at the centre of the case, was disrupted when a crying baby could be heard on the stream while moments later an observer’s continued presence on screen led to the stoppage.

The hearing resumed with online access temporarily revoked.

Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

On one occasion last week, the tribunal was halted briefly after an observer using a hairdryer failed to mute their microphone.

Remote viewing was halted for a total of two hours before resuming at around 1.30pm.

The tribunal centres around a row between A&E nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable about the two sharing a changing room.

The nurse was then suspended and has since sued NHS Fife over claims the health board breached the equality act.

Ms Peggie gave evidence last week and said she was “shocked” the first time she found Dr Upton in the women’s changing room.

Dr Upton said today she felt “distressed” and “shaken” by the confrontation.

