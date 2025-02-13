NHS Fife trans row tribunal sparks rival crowdfunders

Rival crowdfunders have been set up for the nurse and doctor at the centre of the NHS Fife tribunal centred on a Christmas Eve changing room row.

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer after she was suspended following a confrontation with transgender doctor Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, said she felt embarrassed and intimidated changing in front of the doctor in a women’s changing room.

She is also suing the A&E medic involved, Dr Beth Upton.

The row has been propelled to the centre of the divisive, long-running debate over transgender rights in the UK.

And supporters on either side have now come forward in droves to give cash to the two NHS professionals at the heart of the scandal.

Some £28,000 has already been sent to Ms Peggie from more than 1,000 donors backing her fight against NHS Fife.

The crowdfunder’s organiser says the nurse is “standing up for all women” and is owed “an enormous debt of gratitude”.

Meanwhile, a competing crowdfunder for Dr Upton was set up earlier this week and has raised more than £2,000 from over 100 backers.

The fundraiser has been set up by doctors who say they are “horrified” at how the Fife medic has been treated.

The organiser says they would “gladly have her as a colleague” and hope Beth can “treat herself to something nice” once the tribunal is over.

The tribunal started last Monday.

Ms Peggie gave evidence and told how she was “shocked” the first time she saw Dr Upton in the women’s changing room.

Dr Upton spent three days being grilled by Ms Peggie’s legal team.

The A&E doctor denied telling a “pack of lies” in a bid to get the nurse sacked following their confrontation.

The hearing will not finish this week as planned and may not reconvene until July at the earliest.

It has been held up by disputes over NHS Fife documents and interruptions from online viewers.

Last week Harry Potter author JK Rowling – outspoken on trans rights – spoke out in favour of Ms Peggie.