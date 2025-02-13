NHS Fife trans row tribunal sparks rival crowdfunders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

NHS Fife trans row tribunal sparks rival crowdfunders

Thousands of donors have raised cash for the nurse and doctor at the centre of the hospital changing room row.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie, left, and Dr Beth Upton, right.
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie, left, and Dr Beth Upton, right.

Rival crowdfunders have been set up for the nurse and doctor at the centre of the NHS Fife tribunal centred on a Christmas Eve changing room row.

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer after she was suspended following a confrontation with transgender doctor Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, said she felt embarrassed and intimidated changing in front of the doctor in a women’s changing room.

She is also suing the A&E medic involved, Dr Beth Upton.

The row has been propelled to the centre of the divisive, long-running debate over transgender rights in the UK.

And supporters on either side have now come forward in droves to give cash to the two NHS professionals at the heart of the scandal.

Some £28,000 has already been sent to Ms Peggie from more than 1,000 donors backing her fight against NHS Fife.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer. Image: Alan Richardson.

The crowdfunder’s organiser says the nurse is “standing up for all women” and is owed “an enormous debt of gratitude”.

Meanwhile, a competing crowdfunder for Dr Upton was set up earlier this week and has raised more than £2,000 from over 100 backers.

The fundraiser has been set up by doctors who say they are “horrified” at how the Fife medic has been treated.

The organiser says they would “gladly have her as a colleague” and hope Beth can “treat herself to something nice” once the tribunal is over.

The tribunal started last Monday.

Ms Peggie gave evidence and told how she was “shocked” the first time she saw Dr Upton in the women’s changing room.

Dr Upton spent three days being grilled by Ms Peggie’s legal team.

The A&E doctor denied telling a “pack of lies” in a bid to get the nurse sacked following their confrontation.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling waded into the row. Image: AP.

The hearing will not finish this week as planned and may not reconvene until July at the earliest.

It has been held up by disputes over NHS Fife documents and interruptions from online viewers.

Last week Harry Potter author JK Rowling – outspoken on trans rights – spoke out in favour of Ms Peggie.

More from Politics

Dundee University professor Angela Daly
I’m a Dundee University lecturer – and this is why I’m striking
10
Humza Yousaf Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf: My Dundee father-in-law a 'shell' after devastation of war in Gaza
Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay.
Scots Tory leader insists he can turn ship around after party pushed into fourth…
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Trans doctor at centre of NHS Fife tribunal accused of telling 'pack of lies'…
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside youngsters waiting four years or more for ADHD and autism assessments
Dundee University strike
Dundee University staff to stage three-week strike over redundancy threat
4
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended
Dundee University
How is crisis-hit Dundee University funded?
57
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHD Fife tribunal. Image: Alamy.
Lawyer for nurse suing NHS Fife compares trans doctor to torturer in George Orwell’s…