Dundee University’s Wendy Alexander takes up £361-a-day ‘job for life’

The former vice principal international has entered the House of Lords as Baroness Alexander of Cleveden, despite calls for her appointment to be suspended.

By Alasdair Clark

Former Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander has taken up her £361-a-day “job for life” in the House of Lords – despite calls for the appointment to be suspended.

Ms Alexander was officially introduced to the second chamber as a legislator on Thursday morning, swearing allegiance to King Charles III.

The Labour politician will now be entitled to sit in the House of Lords for life as Baroness Alexander of Cleveden.

Lady Alexander’s role will include making new law, scrutinising legislation and acting as a “check” on the work of the House of Commons.

Dundee University Wendy Alexander
Vice Principal Wendy Alexander entered the House of Lords on February 13. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

One Westminster insider told The Courier they “wouldn’t be surprised” to see Ms Alexander, a former Scottish Government minister, appointed to Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Her appointment proved controversial, with calls for it be paused until an investigation into the financial crisis is complete.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Dundee Central MP Chris Law said: “It is expected more information about the University of Dundee’s leadership decisions will be made public over the coming months and I think it is only right that appointments of any nominees facing such scrutiny must be suspended until all details have been made public and any subsequent investigation, either internal or external, has taken place.

“There are far too many questions still unanswered around your nominated appointment’s role in the University of Dundee’s current predicament, and I ask that you consider suspending this appointment until an open and transparent investigation by the university or other body has taken place.”

But a Number 10 spokesman said all nominations were vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

A source said: “It is astonishing that Labour have rushed Baroness Alexander into the Lords when so many people are worried about their jobs and so many questions have been left unanswered.

“It all seems very hasty.

“Labour could well do with tackling the underlying issues around the crisis at Dundee such as Brexit and the hostile environment rather than appointing yet more Labour Lords to this bloated and costly chamber.”

Conversation