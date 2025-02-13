Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed to quit at next Holyrood election

Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed has revealed she will step down at the next election after just one five-year term.

The nationalist politician will exit frontline politics to “embrace new opportunities” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament vote.

Ms Tweed is the latest SNP MSP to declare she will exit Holyrood.

Dundee-based former First Minister Humza Yousaf is among those who have already announced plans to quit.

Earlier this week Ms Tweed was included in a reported “hit list” of MSPs SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wants to see replaced in 2026.

‘Immense privilege’

The Stirling MSP – also a former Trossachs and Teith councillor – said it had been an “immense privilege” to serve her constituents.

She said: “I entered politics because I believe in Scottish independence, and I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I passionately believe that Scotland will be an independent country.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their unwavering love and support during this journey.

“This has meant the world to me.”

Ms Tweed said she remains committed to serving her constituents until the next election.

She replaced retiring SNP MSP Bruce Crawford in 2021, winning over 48% of the vote in her Stirling constituency.

It’s not yet known who the nationalists will put forward to replace her in the constituency.

Alyn Smith, the former SNP MP for Stirling, lost his seat at the 2024 election.