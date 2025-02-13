EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University’s top forensic research centre faces axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University’s top forensic research centre faces axe

Around 24 staff at the forensic science research centre in Dundee have been told their jobs could be at risk.

Leverhulme Forensic Research Centre, Dundee University
The world-leading centre is under threat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark & Justin Bowie

Dundee University is set to axe its highly acclaimed forensic science research hub, with 24 jobs put at risk.

The Courier can reveal bosses told staff at the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) their roles were under threat as the crisis-hit university looks to close it down within 16 months.

It is feared all jobs at the centre will be lost due to the decision, including those funded by the research project and those directly by the institution facing a £30m budget shortfall.

Staff have reacted angrily to the news shared with them by Professor Niamh Nic Daeid – director of LRCFS – on Thursday.

Staff hailed as heroes day before being put at risk of redundancy

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science. Image: University of Dundee

The previous day the university had published a press release hailing Prof Nic Daeid and the centre’s staff as “heroes” for their work.

It is understood the university has been asked to pause the redundancy process until they publish their recovery plan so that potential job losses can form part of any voluntary redundancy scheme.

The LRCFS is the largest in the UK dedicated to improving the quality of the science behind evidence presented in court.

Its research work includes using cutting-edge technology to detect illicit drugs, explosives and bodily fluids at crime scenes.

The centre has been part of pioneering work to detect explosives at crime scenes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It has also undertaken work in the Scottish Prison Service analysing seized drugs, with the team identifying a rise in steroids.

The centre was also part of a bid to introduce a drug checking service into the city.

It would have allowed people to submit illicit drugs to have them checked for the presence of deadly compounds like super-strength synthetic opioids.

Grant funding ‘coming to an end’

A Dundee University spokesman said: “The Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science is funded by a ten-year grant from the Leverhulme Trust, which runs until July 2026.

“As the external funding is coming to an end, we have entered into collective consultation with staff in the centre at an early stage.

“This is normal process when we are approaching the end of a large externally funded project.”

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra – deputy director of the centre before entering parliament – was stunned by the news.

He said: “This is a world leading research group which I was proud to help lead prior to my election in 2021.

MSP ‘not clear process is legally sound’

“It is not yet clear to me whether these moves are even legally sound.

“Some of the staff are not paid for from grant funding. They have central university funding and are afforded the full protections of their terms and conditions.

“These decisions must be treated at the same time as the forthcoming scheme that deals with the crisis that the leadership of the university have caused, and which must gain the broader support of the university community.

Michael Marra was deputy director of the centre before entering parliament. Image: DC Thomson.

“I have told the acting principal [Shane O’Neill] that no two-tier process is tolerable or justifiable.

“I have spent weeks working towards and arguing for government support and believe that I have been successful in opening the door to that.

“But public money must and will come with conditions of fair treatment that are beyond any legal minimum.

“The general staff of the university did not cause this crisis.

“Management should remember that in everything they do.”

A rescue package for the university is expected to be revealed later this month.

