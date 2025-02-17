Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut to equivalent of four swimming pool lengths

A plan to close three Dundee libraries and replace them with a central facility will result in a shelf-space reduction equivalent to four swimming pool lengths.

North East MSP Michael Marra has criticised the Dundee City Council plan which will see three existing community libraries relocated to the flagship East End Community Campus.

Council officer ‘wept’ on seeing library plans

Mr Marra revealed in parliament how one council officer told him she had “wept” on seeing the plans to re-locate Douglas Library, Whitfield Library and the Hub Library on Pitkerro Road.

Dundee City Council insists the new East End Community Campus represents its “biggest ever investment” in education, sport and community provision.

Set to open in August, it will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

As as well as a school, the campus will also house a library that will be open to the public throughout the day.

Over 100 metres of library space could be lost

But Mr Marra has criticised the proposed reduction as well as the relocation of services many miles away.

He revealed that three existing libraries set to be replaced have over 349 metres of shelving for books.

Dundee City Council says the East End campus will have 246 metres of library shelving – with 186 metres reserved for adult readers and 60 metres for children.

This will mean a reduction in shelving equivalent to around four 25-metre swimming pools.

Combining community libraries into school provision ‘makes things worse’

The Scottish Labour MSP told The Courier that, combined with the loss of library facilities in the two schools set to merge, five facilities in total will close.

He said: “This change of policy from the council – combining the tiny previously earmarked community provision into the school library – actually makes things worse.

“The council is now proposing to replace five local libraries with one library that is miles and miles away.

“This will put learning, enjoyment and community support further out of reach for tens of thousands of Dundonians.”

The three existing community libraries have over 394 metres of shelving.

He added: “This is the equivalent of 16 of the school swimming pools that the council is also trying to close.

“Add on top of that the closure of mandated school library facilities in Braeview and Craigie and you begin to see the huge scale of the reduction in facilities.”

The politician also question whether the plan met the legal requirement for “adequate provision” of library services.

‘No decisions’ made

Asked about Mr Marra’s comments in parliament and questions over whether its plans meet the demand set out in legislation, a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said it was currently analysing the result of a consultation.

She said: “The East End Community Campus is set to open in August 2025, becoming a modern and vibrant central hub for the north and east of the city.

“Dundee has an extensive library offering across the city, with 13 Community Libraries in addition to the central library.

“A consultation on facilities in the East End has been carried out and we are analysing the results.

“No decisions have been made and a report will be brought to committee in due course.”