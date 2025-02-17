Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut to equivalent of four swimming pool lengths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut to equivalent of four swimming pool lengths

The council is planning to shut three local libraries and replace them with a new facility at End End Community Campus.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee East End Community Campus
The East End Community Campus is set to open later this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A plan to close three Dundee libraries and replace them with a central facility will result in a shelf-space reduction equivalent to four swimming pool lengths.

North East MSP Michael Marra has criticised the Dundee City Council plan which will see three existing community libraries relocated to the flagship East End Community Campus.

Council officer ‘wept’ on seeing library plans

Mr Marra revealed in parliament how one council officer told him she had “wept” on seeing the plans to re-locate Douglas Library, Whitfield Library and the Hub Library on Pitkerro Road.

Dundee City Council insists the new East End Community Campus represents its “biggest ever investment” in education, sport and community provision.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Set to open in August, it will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

As as well as a school, the campus will also house a library that will be open to the public throughout the day.

Over 100 metres of library space could be lost

But Mr Marra has criticised the proposed reduction as well as the relocation of services many miles away.

He revealed that three existing libraries set to be replaced have over 349 metres of shelving for books.

Dundee City Council says the East End campus will have 246 metres of library shelving – with 186 metres reserved for adult readers and 60 metres for children.

This will mean a reduction in shelving equivalent to around four 25-metre swimming pools.

Combining community libraries into school provision ‘makes things worse’

The Scottish Labour MSP told The Courier that, combined with the loss of library facilities in the two schools set to merge, five facilities in total will close.

He said: “This change of policy from the council – combining the tiny previously earmarked community provision into the school library – actually makes things worse.

“The council is now proposing to replace five local libraries with one library that is miles and miles away.

“This will put learning, enjoyment and community support further out of reach for tens of thousands of Dundonians.”

An artist’s impression of the £100m East End community campus. Image: Supplied

The three existing community libraries have over 394 metres of shelving.

He added: “This is the equivalent of 16 of the school swimming pools that the council is also trying to close.

“Add on top of that the closure of mandated school library facilities in Braeview and Craigie and you begin to see the huge scale of the reduction in facilities.”

The politician also question whether the plan met the legal requirement for “adequate provision” of library services.

‘No decisions’ made

Asked about Mr Marra’s comments in parliament and questions over whether its plans meet the demand set out in legislation, a Dundee City Council spokeswoman said it was currently analysing the result of a consultation.

She said: “The East End Community Campus is set to open in August 2025, becoming a modern and vibrant central hub for the north and east of the city.

“Dundee has an extensive library offering across the city, with 13 Community Libraries in addition to the central library.

“A consultation on facilities in the East End has been carried out and we are analysing the results.

“No decisions have been made and a report will be brought to committee in due course.”

