V&A Dundee to receive £2.6 million from UK Government after funding row

V&A Dundee is still to receive £2.6 million in cash from the UK Government after the funding was put under review, The Courier can reveal.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray confirmed the investment will still go ahead ahead of a visit to the popular waterfront attraction later today.

The funding for the Dundee museum is intended to help extend and remodel its Scottish Design galleries.

Former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged money to the V&A in his final budget last March.

But the promised cash was put on ice following the July election as Labour reviewed spending commitments it says were unfunded.

Dundee is also still set to receive £20 million aimed at regenerating the city.

Labour MP Mr Murray said: “It’s fantastic news that the UK Government is investing £2.6 million in V&A Dundee.

“It is a great attraction, right at the heart of Dundee’s waterfront, bringing great benefits to the city.

“This funding will help the museum celebrate the very best of Scottish design and make the experience for visitors even better.”

It’s understood Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra played a decisive role in ensuring the funds were dished out.

He told The Courier: “I have been working for months with Ian Murray MP and colleagues in the government to secure this funding.

“It is only possible because of the difficult decisions made to invest in our services and economy.”

A UK Government source said: “The Tories made unfunded commitments to Dundee with no intention of paying for them.

“Labour delivered the cash the city had been promised.”

Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: ““I’m glad Labour have seen sense and reversed their decision to pull this funding.”

Leonie Bell, V&A Dundee director, said: “We are delighted the UK Government has confirmed £2.6 million of funding.

“V&A Dundee is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland.

“This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers.”

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Labour’s continual flip-flopping on this funding announcement is a classic example of their low bar of ambition.”

In December, The Courier reported how the V&A had reduced its deficit as the number of visitors increased by 23%.

The Scottish Government has also upped its support for the museum to £3.8 million.