V&A Dundee to receive £2.6 million from UK Government after funding row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

V&A Dundee to receive £2.6 million from UK Government after funding row

It was feared the cash would be withdrawn by Labour as the party reviewed spending commitments.

By Justin Bowie
V&A Dundee will receive £2.6 million from the UK Government.
V&A Dundee will receive £2.6 million from the UK Government.

V&A Dundee is still to receive £2.6 million in cash from the UK Government after the funding was put under review, The Courier can reveal.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray confirmed the investment will still go ahead ahead of a visit to the popular waterfront attraction later today.

The funding for the Dundee museum is intended to help extend and remodel its Scottish Design galleries.

Former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged money to the V&A in his final budget last March.

But the promised cash was put on ice following the July election as Labour reviewed spending commitments it says were unfunded.

Dundee is also still set to receive £20 million aimed at regenerating the city.

Ian Murray is the Secretary of State for Scotland. Image: PA.

Labour MP Mr Murray said: “It’s fantastic news that the UK Government is investing £2.6 million in V&A Dundee.

“It is a great attraction, right at the heart of Dundee’s waterfront, bringing great benefits to the city.

“This funding will help the museum celebrate the very best of Scottish design and make the experience for visitors even better.”

It’s understood Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra played a decisive role in ensuring the funds were dished out.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.
North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He told The Courier: “I have been working for months with Ian Murray MP and colleagues in the government to secure this funding.

“It is only possible because of the difficult decisions made to invest in our services and economy.”

A UK Government source said: “The Tories made unfunded commitments to Dundee with no intention of paying for them.

“Labour delivered the cash the city had been promised.”

Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: ““I’m glad Labour have seen sense and reversed their decision to pull this funding.”

Leonie Bell, V&A Dundee director, said: “We are delighted the UK Government has confirmed £2.6 million of funding.

“V&A Dundee is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland.

“This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers.”

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Labour’s continual flip-flopping on this funding announcement is a classic example of their low bar of ambition.”

In December, The Courier reported how the V&A had reduced its deficit as the number of visitors increased by 23%.

The Scottish Government has also upped its support for the museum to £3.8 million.

More from Politics

Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
Nurse suing NHS Fife over trans changing room row faces sack this week
Dundee East End Community Campus
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut equivalent to four swimming pool lengths
7
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
NHS Fife HR emails reveal nurse’s suspension over trans doctor row branded 'ludicrous'
Dundee forensic research centre
What is Dundee University's under-threat Leverhume forensics centre?
2
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife tribunal summer return date revealed as health board accused of 'creating recipe…
Piper leads Sandie Peggie (second from right) into the tribunal. Image: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News
VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee
Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
NHS Fife boss told nurse to change in toilet instead of sharing female changing…
Leverhulme Forensic Research Centre, Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University's top forensic research centre faces axe
10
Evelyn Tweed is stepping down as an MSP. Image: PA.
Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed to quit at next Holyrood election
3

Conversation