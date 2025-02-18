Dundee University court chair resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Dundee University court chair resigns

The embattled chair of the university's governing body has stepped down with immediate effect.

By Alasdair Clark
Amanda Millar Dundee University
Amanda Millar has quit her role. Image: Supplied.

The chair of Dundee University’s governing court has resigned after months of criticism.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill confirmed Amanda Millar’s immediate exit in an email to staff on Tuesday.

In her resignation letter, it is understood Ms Millar described herself as a “barrier” to any recovery.

Elected in 2022, Ms Millar chaired the body which oversees the work of the university and scrutinises the executive team.

The court is also responsible for the appointment of the principal.

Amanda Millar was chair of court at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.

Professor O’Neill said in his email to staff: “Amanda informed us of her decision last night. I thank Amanda for all of her work as Chair of Court.

“Tricia Bey, as deputy chair of court, will chair next week’s court meeting.

“The Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council have been informed this morning.”

It comes just days after The Courier requested an interview with Ms Millar.

The solicitor has faced scrutiny for her role in the £30 million financial crisis which is expected to result in huge job losses.

Staff questioned how the university court only became aware of the level of the deficit in November.

The issue was not discussed at its September meeting.

North East MSP Michael Marra has said there had been a “grotesque failure of governance”.

Ms Millar exit is the latest in a series of resignations among the senior staff at the institutions.

Just a week after he announced “inevitable” job losses principal Iain Gillespie quit with immediate effect.

His exit followed the resignation of the former director of finance, who left the institution in October to take up a position in the third sector.

Former vice principal Wendy Alexander also announced she would be stepping down, though The Courier understands she had planned to retire from the role before the financial crisis was revealed.

More from Politics

Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73
Michael Marra MSP worked at the centre before entering parliament. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
MICHAEL MARRA: I hired staff at Dundee forensics centre facing axe - this crisis…
Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and 'consummate gentleman' dies aged 85
Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
Nurse suing NHS Fife over trans changing room row faces sack this week
Dundee East End Community Campus
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut equivalent to four swimming pool lengths
8
V&A Dundee will receive £2.6 million from the UK Government.
V&A Dundee to receive £2.6 million from UK Government after funding row
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
NHS Fife HR emails reveal nurse’s suspension over trans doctor row branded 'ludicrous'
Dundee forensic research centre
What is Dundee University's under-threat Leverhume forensics centre?
2
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife tribunal summer return date revealed as health board accused of 'creating recipe…

Conversation