Dundee University court chair resigns

The chair of Dundee University’s governing court has resigned after months of criticism.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill confirmed Amanda Millar’s immediate exit in an email to staff on Tuesday.

In her resignation letter, it is understood Ms Millar described herself as a “barrier” to any recovery.

Elected in 2022, Ms Millar chaired the body which oversees the work of the university and scrutinises the executive team.

The court is also responsible for the appointment of the principal.

Professor O’Neill said in his email to staff: “Amanda informed us of her decision last night. I thank Amanda for all of her work as Chair of Court.

“Tricia Bey, as deputy chair of court, will chair next week’s court meeting.

“The Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council have been informed this morning.”

It comes just days after The Courier requested an interview with Ms Millar.

The solicitor has faced scrutiny for her role in the £30 million financial crisis which is expected to result in huge job losses.

Staff questioned how the university court only became aware of the level of the deficit in November.

The issue was not discussed at its September meeting.

North East MSP Michael Marra has said there had been a “grotesque failure of governance”.

Ms Millar exit is the latest in a series of resignations among the senior staff at the institutions.

Just a week after he announced “inevitable” job losses principal Iain Gillespie quit with immediate effect.

His exit followed the resignation of the former director of finance, who left the institution in October to take up a position in the third sector.

Former vice principal Wendy Alexander also announced she would be stepping down, though The Courier understands she had planned to retire from the role before the financial crisis was revealed.