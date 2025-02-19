NHS Tayside noted ‘confrontation’ with Humza Yousaf on patient’s medical records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside noted ‘confrontation’ with Humza Yousaf on patient’s medical records

Theresa Mallet only found out her intervention with the former first minister had been recorded after the health board apologised for leaking her data.

Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech at SNP independence conference. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A patient who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee feels like NHS Tayside is treating her like a “troublemaker” after logging the confrontation in her patient records.

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett only made the discovery after the health board had to apologise for leaking data linked to disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel.

More than 130 patients were hit by the breach when a spreadsheet containing personal details was mistakenly sent to Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing a clinical review into the scandal.

Theresa was shocked to see a section of her notes held by Tayside which read: “Confronted first minister at an SNP conference held in Dundee on 24/6/23.”

The Fife gran is one of hundreds who were harmed by rogue Eljamel after the former Ninewells surgeon operated on her in 2012.

The lifelong independence supporter heckled Mr Yousaf in front of SNP supporters at Caird Hall in the push for a public inquiry.

Theresa Mallett at her home in Glenrothes.

But Theresa says she never discussed the incident with NHS Tayside and sees no reason why it should be included in her records.

“I was shocked,” she said.

“It was the last thing I would have ever expected. I don’t know why it was mentioned.

“It feels like, ‘oh, look at this troublemaker’.

“Why would they include that other than to mark me out from the rest of the patients?”

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.
Mr Yousaf stopped his speech during the Dundee SNP conference and spoke to Theresa.

She told the then first minister how she lives in constant pain due to her botched treatment.

He later visited the Eljamel patient at her home in Glenrothes.

Theresa quit the SNP over the party’s initial refusal to grant a public inquiry, which was later granted.

Her stunt in Dundee gained national attention, including from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Theresa is particularly disturbed that she only discovered the incident had been logged by NHS Tayside due to the data leak.

“I didn’t know they had any record of that,” she said.

“If I hadn’t had a data breach, I’d never had found out about it.

“I will be making a complaint.

“That’s my personal life. It’s not information I gave them.”

UK data protection laws have highly specific rules for holding “special categories” of data.

This includes “political opinions” as well as any philosophical beliefs.

Exemptions which can apply to NHS boards include for public interest reasons or for healthcare purposes.

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Kinross campaigner Jules Rose, who is also a victim of Eljamel, questioned why the incident had been logged by NHS Tayside.

She said: “Holding such information on Theresa is rather sinister.

“We get the feeling we are being watched rather than supported. It erodes trust even further.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Ms Mallett has been in contact with the Patient Liaison Response team regarding her personal information which was shared in error in the recent data breach.

“NHS Tayside apologises again for the release of the information contained in a spreadsheet.

“If Ms Mallett would like to discuss her individual case in more detail, the team would be happy to do so and encourage her to get in touch.”

Conversation