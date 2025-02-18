SNP block NHS Fife tribunal being discussed in Holyrood over ‘danger’ it could jeopardise case

The SNP blocked a bid to discuss the NHS Fife transgender tribunal in parliament today blaming an “inherent danger” it could put the case in “jeopardy”.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by the health board following a row with transgender doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable about the two sharing a female locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The tribunal kicked off at the start of February and attracted national attention – but had not yet been brought up in Holyrood.

Multiple Scottish Tory MSPs say their questions about the scandal were rejected.

North East Conservative Tess White made a last-ditch bid to get it discussed on Tuesday afternoon arguing public interest in the matter is “huge”.

SNP minister Jamie Hepburn argued against the move, warning MSPs need to be “conscious of the law”.

‘Cowardice’

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory Murdo Fraser said the tribunal is a civil hearing, not a criminal case.

He said: “There is no risk of prejudice from a minister in this government speaking on the broader issue, other than cowardice.”

The Tories failed in their bid to get the controversy added to Holyrood’s agenda by 64 votes to 47.

It comes as gender critical campaigners who supported Ms Peggie put pressure on SNP health chief Neil Gray.

Activists, led by Sex Matters chief Maya Forstater, are disappointed the Scottish Government has “sought to distance itself” from the scandal.

They are “surprised and dismayed” SNP ministers did not ensure NHS Fife was “complying with its legal obligations” when the case was first raised.

Gender critical activists say NHS boards have a duty to provide different changing rooms for biological men and women under workplace health regulations.

The letter, seen by The Courier, reads: “We are writing now to urge you to take appropriate action to make certain that NHS Scotland’s policies ensure that staff are treated fairly and consistently.

“As cabinet secretary for health and social care, you have a responsibility to ensure that NHS Scotland does not promote unlawful workplace policies.”

The letter is also signed by campaign group For Women Scotland and policy analysts Murray Blackburn Mackenzie.

They want Mr Gray to make an “unequivocal statement” backing separate changing facilities for biological women and trans women.

Several Tory MSPs questioned the vote against talking about the tribunal in parliament.

Former party leader Douglas Ross challenged Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer, over when it can be raised.

In a fiery exchange, she said: “I do not give reasons for selection decisions.”

The tribunal heard from both Ms Peggie and Dr Upton in its first two weeks.

The hearing will reconvene in July.

