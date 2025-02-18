SNP block NHS Fife tribunal being discussed in Holyrood over ‘danger’ it could jeopardise case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

SNP block NHS Fife tribunal being discussed in Holyrood over ‘danger’ it could jeopardise case

The Holyrood clash came as gender critical campaigners wrote to health chief Neil Gray demanding action over changing room policies.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA

The SNP blocked a bid to discuss the NHS Fife transgender tribunal in parliament today blaming an “inherent danger” it could put the case in “jeopardy”.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by the health board following a row with transgender doctor Beth Upton in a women’s changing room.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable about the two sharing a female locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The tribunal kicked off at the start of February and attracted national attention – but had not yet been brought up in Holyrood.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Multiple Scottish Tory MSPs say their questions about the scandal were rejected.

North East Conservative Tess White made a last-ditch bid to get it discussed on Tuesday afternoon arguing public interest in the matter is “huge”.

SNP minister Jamie Hepburn argued against the move, warning MSPs need to be “conscious of the law”.

‘Cowardice’

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory Murdo Fraser said the tribunal is a civil hearing, not a criminal case.

He said: “There is no risk of prejudice from a minister in this government speaking on the broader issue, other than cowardice.”

The Tories failed in their bid to get the controversy added to Holyrood’s agenda by 64 votes to 47.

It comes as gender critical campaigners who supported Ms Peggie put pressure on SNP health chief Neil Gray.

Gender critical campaigner Maya Forstater.

Activists, led by Sex Matters chief Maya Forstater, are disappointed the Scottish Government has “sought to distance itself” from the scandal.

They are “surprised and dismayed” SNP ministers did not ensure NHS Fife was “complying with its legal obligations” when the case was first raised.

Gender critical activists say NHS boards have a duty to provide different changing rooms for biological men and women under workplace health regulations.

The letter, seen by The Courier, reads: “We are writing now to urge you to take appropriate action to make certain that NHS Scotland’s policies ensure that staff are treated fairly and consistently.

“As cabinet secretary for health and social care, you have a responsibility to ensure that NHS Scotland does not promote unlawful workplace policies.”

The letter is also signed by campaign group For Women Scotland and policy analysts Murray Blackburn Mackenzie.

Neil Gray is the SNP health chief. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

They want Mr Gray to make an “unequivocal statement” backing separate changing facilities for biological women and trans women.

Several Tory MSPs questioned the vote against talking about the tribunal in parliament.

Former party leader Douglas Ross challenged Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer, over when it can be raised.

In a fiery exchange, she said: “I do not give reasons for selection decisions.”

The tribunal heard from both Ms Peggie and Dr Upton in its first two weeks.

The hearing will reconvene in July.

Read more:

More from Politics

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Anger as Dunfermline and Perth lose out on levelling-up millions
Amanda Millar Dundee University
Dundee University court chair resigns
19
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73
Michael Marra MSP worked at the centre before entering parliament. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
MICHAEL MARRA: I hired staff at Dundee forensics centre facing axe - this crisis…
Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and 'consummate gentleman' dies aged 85
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
Nurse suing NHS Fife over trans changing room row faces sack this week
Dundee East End Community Campus
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut equivalent to four swimming pool lengths
8
V&A Dundee will receive £2.6 million from the UK Government.
V&A Dundee to receive £2.6 million from UK Government after funding row
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.
NHS Fife HR emails reveal nurse’s suspension over trans doctor row branded 'ludicrous'
Dundee forensic research centre
What is Dundee University's under-threat Leverhume forensics centre?
2