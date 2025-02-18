Anger as Dunfermline and Perth lose out on levelling-up millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as Dunfermline and Perth lose out on levelling-up millions

The two cities were each in line to receive £5 million until the cash was put under review by the new Labour government.

By Alasdair Clark
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart MP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline and Perth will NOT receive the £5 million promised to them after a review by the government.

Both were given provisional awards to be used for cultural projects by the previous Conservative government.

But a review by the new Labour administration to assess value for money has concluded it should not go ahead.

It was hoped the cash could improve the area around Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP MP Pete Wishart branded the move “unforgivable”.

In a letter to Fife Council leader David Ross, UK communities minister Alex Norris blamed the “challenging fiscal environment” inherited by the government.

He said that while the announcements had been made, they had not been funded by the previous government.

The minister added: “Decisions were taken based on relevant factors, including the impacts of withdrawing funding, and other factors such as maximising economic growth.”

MP admits disappointment

In Dunfermline, the council set out plans to use the £5 million for projects including new cultural spaces.

This included work at the historic St Margaret’s Cave, the Fire Station Creative and Tower House.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie said: “The blame for this lies squarely with the previous Conservative government and their dodgy accounting but I and everyone else in Dunfermline feel let down and angered by this decision.”

Uncertainty surrounded the £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline – but it has now been scrapped. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Downie said he had made clear to government he expected better support for the city.

He added: “I will ensure this government does not ignore Dunfermline by repeating the mistakes and broken promises of the Tories.”

But SNP politicians were critical of the move.

Local MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville said: “In just seven months since electing a Labour MP, we have seen pensioners lose their winter fuel payments, the two-child cap locked in place, WASPI women denied compensation, energy bills continue to rise and now millions in funding snatched away.”

Perth MP Pete Wishart also criticised the government.

‘Conveyor belt of betrayal’

Plans for the £5 million promised to the city included restoration of the Lower City Mills as a tourist attraction.

Around £1.5m was going to be used to convert a long-vacant former foundry next to Perth Museum into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and workspace for local makers.

Mr Wishart told The Courier: “The UK Government’s handling of Perth’s levelling up funding has been utterly farcical.

“For months, I have raised this with practically every minister I could think of to try to get clarity on what is happening, only to get a different response each time.

“The projects this funding was going to be used for would have been transformative for Perth, helping to boost footfall and trade, and further establish the city as a cultural tourism destination.

“This Labour government has become nothing more than a conveyor belt of betrayal for my constituents.

“In just six months, they have taken the Winter Fuel Payment from our pensioners, abandoned our Waspi women, and tax-raided our farmers and small businesses.

“But despite all that, they can’t even find it in themselves to honour this paltry £5 million. Simply unforgivable.”

