Dundee survivor of killer Robbie McIntosh slates prison early release scheme

Linda McDonald was left for dead by McIntosh in August 2017 while the convicted murderer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison.

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh while walking in Templeton Woods. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark & Lindsey Hamilton

The survivor of a brutal attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has condemned the Scottish Government’s early release of prisoners.

Close to 400 prisoners are being released early in a bid to ease overcrowding.

Those eligible, who were sentenced to less than four years, can be freed after serving 40% of their sentence rather than 50%.

Inmates convicted of crimes involving domestic abuse and sexual offences will not be eligible.

But Linda McDonald, the Dundee woman who was attacked by killer Robbie McIntosh while he was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison in 2017, is furious.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “I worry about public safety and believe there will be more victims.

“I don’t believe they have staff or resources in prison to risk-manage 400 prisoners in this rushed emergency bill to release prisoners.

“This bill opens up flood gates for ministers to go above our courts’ sentencing.

“The community services don’t have resources either.”

‘Mistakes will be made’

She added: “I believe mistakes will be made with this mass exit of prisoners.

“There will be prisoners released where there are loopholes.

“Human error is also a consideration when deciding who can be released and who can’t.

“The bottom line is I believe crime levels will increase and more people will end up as victims.”

In total, 390 prisoners are being released in three stages. The scheme began on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

SNP Justice secretary Angela Constance says the mass release is necessary to tackle the high prison population.

Ms Constance argues the scheme is needed to ensure prisons can work on rehabilitation.

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She said: “It is fair to say that in terms of crimes of violence that is not an insignificant proportion of people serving short-term sentences.

“But the important point is that we need to achieve a sustained reduction in the prison population that is necessary to ensure that our prisons can continue to accommodate those who pose the greatest risk of harm, and also to support rehabilitation in order to reduce re-offending.

“There is an inextricable link between the work that goes on in prisons and the safety of our community.”

Ms McDonald’s campaign to reform the parole service is supported by The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

It has has shone a light on how the current parole system in Scotland traumatises victims.

