Home Politics

SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife leadership in trans row

The Scottish Government minister was asked about the Sandie Peggie tribunal during a visit to Dunfermline.

By Andy Philip
Neil Gray was asked about the tribunal during a visit to Dunfermline. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

SNP health chief Neil Gray gave his full confidence to NHS Fife managers in the row over a nurse who was suspended after a conflict with a transgender doctor.

The senior politician gave his support during a visit to Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital.

It comes one day after the SNP blocked attempts to air the row – involving nurse Sandie Peggie and transgender doctor Beth Upton – in front of the full Scottish Parliament.

Asked for his view today in Fife, Mr Gray said: “The process that’s under way, in terms of the tribunal and any disciplinary process, is live so it wouldn’t be fair to comment on that.”

And asked if he has confidence in the leadership, he responded: “Of course I do.”

Suspended from Victoria Hospital job

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife from her job at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a row with Dr Upton in a women’s changing room.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable about the two sharing a female locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The tribunal began this month and drew global attention, but has not been discussed in Holyrood where health policy is set and where MSPs spent months debating self-identification and gender legislation.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson.

Separately to the tribunal being held in Dundee, a disciplinary hearing was due to be held on Ms Peggie’s future on Friday.

It’s understood that has been rearranged but no future date has been confirmed by the health board.

John Swinney backs gender law move

First Minster John Swinney was also asked about gender legislation after a speech in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Mr Swinney said he does not regret voting for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in 2022, which he says was “the product of careful consideration”.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Labour U-turn

On Tuesday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his deputy, Jackie Baillie, U-turned on their initial support for the legislation.

The Bill was passed overwhelmingly in Holyrood by 86 votes to 39 in 2022 but was later blocked by the then Conservative UK government, which said it violated equalities laws.

The legislation aimed to simplify the process trans people go through to get a gender recognition certificate in their acquired gender.

It introduced self-identification without a medical diagnosis as part of the reforms.

Opponents of self-ID policies point to high-profile cases such as the NHS Fife employment tribunal.

Asked whether he still backs the legislation, Mr Swinney told reporters in Glasgow: “I do not regret my support from the GRR Bill.

“I think what it was an attempt to do was to try to improve the circumstances of a very small minority in our country, in the trans community, and to make life a bit easier for them.”

He refused to comment on the tribunal, which is due to continue in July.

