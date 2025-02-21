EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief executive offers personal apology to data breach victims

NHS Tayside chief executive Nicky Connor is offering a personal apology to victims of the health board’s recent data breaches, insisting lessons will be learned.

The recently-appointed head of the health board, who trained as a nurse, was asked about the incidents as part of an exclusive interview with The Courier, also responding to questions on long waiting times and pressure on services.

We previously revealed how NHS Tayside was at the centre of a series of data scandals.

This included the lost of staff details, and in one case, The Courier was sent a list of 125 patients names and addresses after submitting a request for information about the number of people treated for animal-related injuries.

Of particular concern is a series of breaches related to the patients harmed by disgraced Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel.

The health board was forced to apologise to 132 of his patients after a blunder which left one of those affected fearing it was deliberate.

Asked about the breaches, Ms Connor said: “I am so sorry. There have been a number of data breaches in recent months and I have to be really clear that is not acceptable.

“I really want to add my personal apology. This is something that is not acceptable.

“I have commissioned a review to make sure this doesn’t happen. That is being led by our medical director and our board secretary.

“Those recommendations will report to our board.”

The chief executive, who was previously a senior Fife Council official, also discussed her first months in the role and priorities for the years ahead.

Career start as Tayside nurse

Ms Connor started her career as a nurse in Tayside before moving on to a series of health leadership roles. But she said when she saw the post, it seemed a natural fit.

As she takes on the role, which comes with a salary between £130,043 and £173,278 a year, Ms Connor wants to deliver the best care possible.

Like all Scottish health boards, NHS Tayside has struggled to meet key targets as demand increases.

In December it was revealed the health board’s urgent cancer treatment times were among the worst in Scotland.

“Our performance is good in many areas but there are pockets where we are not delivering services as quickly as we want, often connected to workforce challenges,” she said.

“But the good thing is we know that, therefore we can place our focus there.”

She added: “Some of those areas are really highly specialist and that then becomes quite a small workforce you can pull from.

“On the whole for our outpatient appointments, 10% of people are waiting over 52 weeks.

“There has been a challenge to all health boards that no one should be waiting over 52 weeks. Our focus between now and the end of this years is on closing that 10% gap.”

Given the huge amount of services NHS Tayside is responsible for, is the health board considering a refocus on priorities?

‘Heart attacks’

Ms Connor said: “There are certain things that only the NHS can deliver. If you have a heart attack you need to be in NHS services.

“What we do know is what we deliver well. If there are areas where there may be conversations where things can be done differently, we need to be receptive.

“We cannot lose focus of uniquely what the NHS delivers. We might need to deliver it differently though.”

NHS Tayside has also faced calls for greater transparency. North East Labour MSP Michael Marra raised concerns about the health board making decisions and not communicating them.

This includes the decision to effectively stop carrying out vasectomies.

Ms Connor said being transparent was one of her guiding values and since taking up post she has made a number of changes.

This includes refreshing the way they communicate with local politicians and allow them to ask questions.