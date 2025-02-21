EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief executive offers personal apology to data breach victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief executive offers personal apology to data breach victims

The recently-appointed head of the health board, who trained as a nurse, was asked about the incidents in an interview with The Courier.

Nicky Connor spoke to The Courier about pressures on NHS Tayside.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

NHS Tayside chief executive Nicky Connor is offering a personal apology to victims of the health board’s recent data breaches, insisting lessons will be learned.

The recently-appointed head of the health board, who trained as a nurse, was asked about the incidents as part of an exclusive interview with The Courier, also responding to questions on long waiting times and pressure on services.

We previously revealed how NHS Tayside was at the centre of a series of data scandals.

This included the lost of staff details, and in one case, The Courier was sent a list of 125 patients names and addresses after submitting a request for information about the number of people treated for animal-related injuries.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel is still working in Libya.

Of particular concern is a series of breaches related to the patients harmed by disgraced Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel.

The health board was forced to apologise to 132 of his patients after a blunder which left one of those affected fearing it was deliberate.

Asked about the breaches, Ms Connor said: “I am so sorry. There have been a number of data breaches in recent months and I have to be really clear that is not acceptable.

“I really want to add my personal apology. This is something that is not acceptable.

“I have commissioned a review to make sure this doesn’t happen. That is being led by our medical director and our board secretary.

“Those recommendations will report to our board.”

The chief executive, who was previously a senior Fife Council official, also discussed her first months in the role and priorities for the years ahead.

Career start as Tayside nurse

Ms Connor started her career as a nurse in Tayside before moving on to a series of health leadership roles. But she said when she saw the post, it seemed a natural fit.

As she takes on the role, which comes with a salary between £130,043 and £173,278 a year, Ms Connor wants to deliver the best care possible.

Like all Scottish health boards, NHS Tayside has struggled to meet key targets as demand increases.

In December it was revealed the health board’s urgent cancer treatment times were among the worst in Scotland.

“Our performance is good in many areas but there are pockets where we are not delivering services as quickly as we want, often connected to workforce challenges,” she said.

Ms Connor admitted the health board was facing some difficult choices. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But the good thing is we know that, therefore we can place our focus there.”

She added: “Some of those areas are really highly specialist and that then becomes quite a small workforce you can pull from.

“On the whole for our outpatient appointments, 10% of people are waiting over 52 weeks.

“There has been a challenge to all health boards that no one should be waiting over 52 weeks. Our focus between now and the end of this years is on closing that 10% gap.”

Given the huge amount of services NHS Tayside is responsible for, is the health board considering a refocus on priorities?

‘Heart attacks’

Ms Connor said: “There are certain things that only the NHS can deliver. If you have a heart attack you need to be in NHS services.

“What we do know is what we deliver well. If there are areas where there may be conversations where things can be done differently, we need to be receptive.

“We cannot lose focus of uniquely what the NHS delivers. We might need to deliver it differently though.”

NHS Tayside has also faced calls for greater transparency. North East Labour MSP Michael Marra raised concerns about the health board making decisions and not communicating them.

This includes the decision to effectively stop carrying out vasectomies.

Ms Connor said being transparent was one of her guiding values and since taking up post she has made a number of changes.

This includes refreshing the way they communicate with local politicians and allow them to ask questions.

Conversation