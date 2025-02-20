John Swinney quizzed on Sandie Peggie case as he defends trans changing room guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney quizzed on Sandie Peggie case as he defends trans changing room guidance

First Minister John Swinney faced questions about women's access to single-sex spaces in Holyrood.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney FMQs Sandie Peggie
First Minister John Swinney during First Minister's Questions on Thursday. Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney has defended NHS guidance on transgender people’s access to changing rooms as he faced questions in Holyrood on the Sandie Peggie case.

The Perthshire MSP refused to comment on the ongoing tribunal, brought after a veteran nurse sued NHS Fife and A&E doctor Dr Beth Upton over the medic’s use of a female changing room.

He pointed to a 2008 law which bars the first minister and other government ministers from influencing judicial decision making.

But the first minister did defend the current guidance for NHS bosses, which says decisions to exclude trans people from single-sex spaces should be made on a case-by-case basis.

“That is the position and guidance supported by law,” he insisted.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA

But Scottish Conservative leader Russel Findlay said SNP health secretary Neil Gray had been warned the NHS was “ignoring women’s fundamental rights under the Equality Act”.

On Wednesday, Neil Gray insisted he had confidence in NHS Fife’s leadership despite the tribunal.

NHS guidance ‘confirms women’s rights are not protected by NHS’

Criticising the guidance referred to by Mr Swinney, Mr Findlay said: “This official document confirms that women’s rights to single-sex spaces are not protected in the NHS.

“The document has no disappeared from the NHS website. Has this guidance been scrapped, and if it has not will John Swinney do so?”

Mr Swinney said guidance criticised by the Tory leader says that the law does include provisions to exclude a trans person from single-sex spaces.

“These kinds of decision must be made on a case-by-case basis. Managers must balance the needs of the trans person to use this facility against the needs of other members of staff.

“They should also consider if other staff members will experience disadvantage if the trans person is allowed to use the facilities,” he said, quoting from the guidance.

John Swinney accused the Conservatives of sowing division. Image: PA

The session of First Minister’s Question became ill-tempered at points, with John Swinney accusing the Scottish Conservatives of sowing division.

He had been accused of focusing on the “fringe issue” of gender ideology rather than improving public services.

The first minister fired back: “I will take no lessons from Mr Findlay who has no interest in the prospects and future of the people of Scotland.

“He’s only here to support division. I’m here to bring people together.”

SNP ‘obsessed with fringe issues’

Speaking after the question and answer session, Mr Findlay said: “This mess is happening because of the SNP’s gender self-identification policy and their obsession with fringe issues.”

He added: “My party believes all government time and money should be devoted to fixing Scotland’s public services, not on radical fringe policies.

“That’s where we stand and it’s where mainstream Scotland stands too, but John Swinney just doesn’t seem to get it.”

 

