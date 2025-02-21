Anas Sarwar applies to become first minister – but faces an uphill battle in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anas Sarwar applies to become first minister – but faces an uphill battle in Tayside and Fife

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will know there is no route to Bute House that doesn't go through Dundee and Fife.

Anas Sarwar Scottish Labour conference
Anas Sarwar told his party conference he was submitting his application for first minister - but he faces an uphill battle. Image: Shutterstock.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Anas Sarwar achieved a rapturous applause from his party faithful as he told them he was submitting his application to become first minister. But the Scottish Labour leader faces an uphill battle.

Despite wiping out the SNP from Fife in 2024, Scottish Labour is still 17-points behind the nationalists.

If such a result was replicated at the voting booths tomorrow, the SNP would likely return to Holyrood with around the same number of MSPs as they currently have.

Can Anas Sarwar win in Tayside and Fife?

For Anas Sarwar, there is no route to power that does not travel through Tayside and Fife.

To have any chance of securing the keys to Bute House, he will have to turn around his party’s fortunes in areas like Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes – all areas which have backed the SNP at Scottish Parliament elections.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking during the Scottish Labour Party conference. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Sarwar used his party conference in Glasgow to set out what he hopes is the start of an offer that will win over those voters.

It included promises around the NHS and education, and a commitment to wipe out inefficiency in government and ensure taxpayer cash is spent wisely.

On specifics, he pledged to ban mobile phones from classrooms –  citing an attack on a school pupil in Fife.

He said: “There can never be a repeat of the sickening attack that took place in Waid Academy in Fife when a young girl was viciously attacked by a fellow pupil in a classroom while the entire ordeal was filmed on a mobile phone.

Waid Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

“More and more pupils are feeling unsafe in our classrooms.

“The mental health of our young people is being undermined – with catastrophic results.

“This has to end. That’s why, as first minister, I will ban mobile phones in classrooms and make schools safe, calm places for learning again.”

Labour says that rather than the current guidance which empowers headteachers to ban mobiles, they would instruct them to do so.

NHS takes centre stage in Labour’s pitch to Scotland

Mr Sarwar also confirmed several pledges on Scotland’s struggling health service.

It included a commitment to ensure patients can see a GP within 48 hours, and a pledge to cut bureaucracy and slash the number of health boards from 50 to three.

But will the scale of the challenge facing the NHS be enough to drive voters toward Mr Sarwar’s party?

Chief among Mr Sarwar’s challenges is the unpopularity of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour-led UK Government.

Sir Keir’s rocky start with the public was laid bare in a recent poll which suggested he was viewed as a worse prime minister than Boris Johnson.

On the fringes of the party’s conference, Labour figures are tackling this question with a year until the 2026 Holyrood election.

Conversation