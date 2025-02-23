How Kirkcaldy hospital changing room row put NHS Fife at centre of culture war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Kirkcaldy hospital changing room row put NHS Fife at centre of culture war

The case of nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton was supposed to be over in two weeks, but there is still a long road ahead for answers.

Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie & Andy Philip

It is the changing room exchange that has become the nightmare before Christmas for NHS Fife.

On December 24, 2023, A&E nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton rowed at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

What was said that day has been scrutinised by lawyers these past few weeks at an employment tribunal in Dundee, where Ms Peggie is suing NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

The central point boils down to Ms Peggie’s complaint about sharing a female changing room with a transgender person, and how it ended up being a disciplinary matter for the health board.

But wider debate about self-identification for trans people has also acted like a lightning rod for a wider global culture war of opinions.

There have been some unexpected twists and turns too.

The nurse’s husband was quizzed about sharing “racist” posts; an onlooker was asked to stop sketching Dr Upton; there were accusations of lawyer heckling.

Dr Beth Upton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Throughout, there was also a clear tension in the room in Dundee where the tribunal played out over two weeks before being paused before it calls again in summer.

At one point, the number of people logging on to the proceedings online proved too much and the judge called a halt to stop interruptions.

A crying baby could be heard from one location while the case was being heard.

How did it begin?

Ms Peggie lodged a complaint of sexual harassment or harassment related to a protected belief under s26 of the Equality Act 2010 regarding three incidents when she shared a changing room with the medic, who was born male.

The nurse believes she was a victimised whistleblower after she was later suspended over an allegation of bullying and harassment.

Sandie Peggie’s supporters in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.

The proceedings had been expected to reach a conclusion by now, with the judge considering the arguments before delivering the findings.

That will have to wait.

The stakes are high – and not just for NHS Fife, a health board which has spent thousands of taxpayer cash defending its position and was accused of being “extraordinarily negligent” over the disclosure of documents.

Gender-critical activist Maya Forstater – who leads pressure group Sex Matters and is backing Ms Peggie – believes the tribunal could fuel sweeping changes to transgender changing room laws.

What is the law on shared spaces?

A major point of argument is the claim NHS Fife’s policy was “failing to meet legal obligations” of the Equality Act 2010 and the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which requires employers to provide separate toilets, washing facilities and changing areas for men and women.

If all the above is the case, why was Dr Upton allowed to use female changing rooms at Victoria Hospital? Or is the problem a wider fault-line on who gets to decide who is a man or a woman in the first place?

Dr Beth Upton leaves tribunal in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new NHS Scotland guide, due for release in 2025, says transgender staff must be allowed to use their “preferred facilities” unless there is a particular “case-by-case” reason.

Despite the various statements in legislation, the debate has been far from clear inside the parliament that passes laws in the first place.

And the equalities watchdog has also intervened in the row, demanding NHS Fife release its policies and impact assessments.

First Minister John Swinney swerved questions about the tribunal during a visit to Dundee.

And SNP politicians tried to avoid attempts to get questions about the tribunal aired in Holyrood.

At first minister’s questions on February 20, Mr Swinney had no choice but to answer sustained questions from the opposition.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

But he still does not want to comment on specifics.

“If I was to comment on this case I would be in danger of breaking the law. I believe in the rule of law and nobody will persuade me to break the rule of law in this Parliament,” he said.

For many, the lasting impression of the tribunal will be day two, when Ms Peggie was cross-examined by Jane Russell KC representing NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

The A&E nurse was asked about her political beliefs – she admitted being a fan of US President Donald Trump – and had to deny being racist.

Lucy Hunter Blackburn, co-author of The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, wrote on social media: “I need to take a break from following the cross-examination of Sandie Peggie, because this is like listening to a witch trial.

“It’s actually distressing. And we’re paying for it.”

JK Rowling wore a t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’ when she was first minister.

Alongside an image claimed to be of Dr Upton, Harry Potter author JK Rowling said: “Scotland: the country where a female nurse is currently defending herself in court against accusations of ‘harassment’ and ‘bullying’ because she objected to getting changed in front of the doctor pictured below.”

In a clear sign of the growing interest, Ms Peggie was even piped into the tribunal by supporters on one occasion.

Dr Upton also made a statement, calling for “basic respect”.

“I am aware that some people are uncomfortable with trans people,” Dr Upton said.

“But I don’t think that automatically overrides a trans person’s right to access a changing room which aligns with their gender identity.”

Meanwhile, the tribunal has also been a bruising experience for NHS Fife, which faces questions about its management, its wider processes and the taxpayer cash used on this issue.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.

The health board’s social media posts on careers events, vaccination clinics and mental health have been hijacked during the proceedings.

Separately to the tribunal being held in Dundee, a disciplinary hearing was due to be held on Ms Peggie’s future on Friday, but has been rearranged for an unspecified future date.

A spokesperson said: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case are two employees who should be treated with kindness and respect.

“As an organisation, NHS Fife remains committed to upholding its duty of care to all employees.”

The tribunal continues in July.

