Equalities watchdog intervenes in NHS Fife transgender row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Equalities watchdog intervenes in NHS Fife transgender row

The Equality and Human Rights Commission asked for policies on changing rooms after a row involving nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton.

By Alasdair Clark
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The equalities watchdog has intervened in the row over a transgender NHS Fife doctor’s use of a female changing room.

In a letter to NHS Fife, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) asked for key policies and impact assessments on the provision of staff changing rooms.

Kirkcaldy hospital nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife for discrimination, saying she was forced to share a changing room with a transgender doctor – A&E medic Dr Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie is also suing Dr Upton, who told an employment tribunal that NHS Fife bosses had approved the use of the female changing facility.

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

The tribunal has been adjourned until July, but the EHRC, which enforces the Equality Act, wrote to NHS Fife and the Scottish Government over the case.

Chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said: “Health bodies in Scotland, England and Wales must have an accurate understanding of the operation of the Equality Act as it relates to the provision of single-sex services and spaces.

“Today we reminded NHS Fife of their obligation to protect individuals from discrimination and harassment on the basis of protected characteristics, including sex, religion or belief and gender reassignment.”

Equalities watchdog demands documents

She added: “We have requested that NHS Fife provide us with a copy of any equality impact assessment relating to the provision of changing facilities for staff; any information relevant to how such policies have been kept under review; and any details on steps taken to ensure that the rights of different groups are balanced in the application of these policies.”

The EHRC letter also highlights law which says changing facilities will not be suitable without separate spaces for men and women.

Baroness Falkner added: “This week media reported on NHS Scotland’s forthcoming Guide to Transitioning, which the Scottish Government confirmed has been shared with health boards in preparation for its implementation.

“It is important that this guide, and all guidance, policies and practices which rely on it, faithfully reflect and comply with the Equality Act 2010.

John Swinney was quizzed on the case. Image: PA

“We have asked to meet with the Cabinet Secretary to discuss the Scottish Government’s role in ensuring that NHS Scotland and other bodies meet their legal obligations under the Equality Act.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

On Thursday, First Minister John Swinney defended the current guidance.

It says decisions to exclude trans people from single-sex spaces should be made on a case-by-case basis.

“That is the position and guidance supported by law,” he said.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We acknowledge the letter from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and note its contents.

“We will respond fully to the Commision in due course.”

Read more: Everything we know so far about NHS Fife trans row tribunal

More from Politics

nhs fife
Tayside and Fife health boards face axe under Labour plan to 'fix' NHS
2
Anas Sarwar Scottish Labour conference
Anas Sarwar applies to become first minister - but faces an uphill battle in…
A Romanian tank during the NATO live firing exercise in Romania on Wednesday. Image: British Army
How Leuchars-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards are deploying in Romania to counter Russian 'threat'
Nicky Connor spoke to The Courier about pressures on NHS Tayside.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief executive offers personal apology to data breach victims
3
John Swinney FMQs Sandie Peggie
John Swinney quizzed on Sandie Peggie case as he defends trans changing room guidance
One MSP blamed the lack of support from the Scottish Government. Image: PA
Stirling adult autism diagnosis service axed despite huge waiting list
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife leadership in trans row
Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Dundee survivor of killer Robbie McIntosh slates prison early release scheme
12
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech at SNP independence conference. Image: PA.
NHS Tayside noted 'confrontation' with Humza Yousaf on patient's medical records
11
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Anger as Dunfermline and Perth lose out on levelling-up millions
3