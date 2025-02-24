Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins

It's feared as many as 500 jobs could be lost as the institution tackles a £30 million deficit.

By Andy Philip
The picket line as Dundee University staff begin 15 days of strikes. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
The picket line as Dundee University staff begin 15 days of strikes. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Striking Dundee University staff turned out in force at the beginning of industrial action over a financial crisis putting jobs in danger.

Dundee UCU members hailed the “powerful” sight on Monday morning, blaming management “incompetence” for a £30 million deficit at the institution.

“Staff should not pay the price for the university’s financial mismanagement,” the union said.

UCU members blamed management. Image: Paul Reid
The picket line set up early on Monday morning. Image: Paul Reid

UCU says it is committed to work with the employer to ensure a sustainable future for the university, its students and staff.

But it says this should not involve compulsory redundancies to close the deficit.

Senior insiders say that without a significant reduction is staffing, it would be impossible to reduce the shortfall.

Some fear as many as many as 500 job losses could be confirmed.

Some strikers were supported by their pet dogs in the morning sunshine. Image: Paul Reid
Rallies were organised on day one of the strike. Image: Paul Reid
Students leant their support. Image: Paul Reid

Picketing staff were supported by Dundee City Unison members too.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman was among the picketers and said: “Staff are on strike after management incompetence led to £30million deficit and threats of compulsory redundancies.

“Staff are central to recovery process. They need information and respect.”

Before the strike, the university said it was disappointed with the action.

“This action, voted for by less than 10% of our staff, will do nothing to help build a more sustainable future for the University,” a spokesman said.

