Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins

Striking Dundee University staff turned out in force at the beginning of industrial action over a financial crisis putting jobs in danger.

Dundee UCU members hailed the “powerful” sight on Monday morning, blaming management “incompetence” for a £30 million deficit at the institution.

“Staff should not pay the price for the university’s financial mismanagement,” the union said.

UCU says it is committed to work with the employer to ensure a sustainable future for the university, its students and staff.

But it says this should not involve compulsory redundancies to close the deficit.

Senior insiders say that without a significant reduction is staffing, it would be impossible to reduce the shortfall.

Some fear as many as many as 500 job losses could be confirmed.

Picketing staff were supported by Dundee City Unison members too.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman was among the picketers and said: “Staff are on strike after management incompetence led to £30million deficit and threats of compulsory redundancies.

“Staff are central to recovery process. They need information and respect.”

Before the strike, the university said it was disappointed with the action.

“This action, voted for by less than 10% of our staff, will do nothing to help build a more sustainable future for the University,” a spokesman said.