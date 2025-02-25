Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine

Labour’s Graeme Downie and the SNP’s Stephen Gethins shared a video from an air raid bunker during a visit to Kyiv.

By Justin Bowie
Fife MP Graeme Downie and Tayside MP Stephen Gethins visited Ukraine.
Two Tayside and Fife MPs saw first-hand the hell Ukraine is enduring in a visit to Kyiv three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The SNP’s Stephen Gethins and Labour’s Graeme Downie spent the night in a bomb shelter while staying in the war-torn country’s capital city.

But the two Westminster MPs say their ordeal was just an “inconvenience” compared with the nightmare Ukrainians are living every day.

“For the people who live with this every single day, it must have a huge effect on their lives and how they are able to cope,” said Mr Downie, who represents Dunfermline and Dollar.

“This is not how they should have to be living their lives.”

Mr Gethins, MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, was walking in the evening when the air raid sirens started to go off.

The two MPs saw the hell Ukrainians are enduring first-hand.

He said it sounded like “something you’d hear out the Blitz”.

“We had a couple of bad nights’ sleep, but we were well looked after, and the defences were solid,” he told The Courier.

Mr Gethins, an international relations expert who worked at St Andrews University, has spent plenty of time in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“If you go to the east, where this is happening constantly, you see the shelled out homes, the families who have been displaced,” he said

The two MPs helped deliver aid during their visit and spoke to local charities helping those affected by the war.

The MPs met Angus farmer Mark Laird, who is helping save lives in Ukraine.

They spoke to Angus farmer Mark Laird, co-founder of charity Pick Ups for Peace.

One woman said her relative had been saved by one of Mark’s trucks used to help Ukrainians on the frontline.

Mr Gethins and Dr Downie have plenty of refugees living in their constituencies.

The MPs said Ukrainians in Tayside and Fife are “worried” about the war’s trajectory.

US President Donald Trump wants the conflict to end immediately and has branded Ukraine’s elected leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator”.

“Fundamentally they want to go home,” Mr Gethins said.

“But given Trump’s comments and given Vladimir Putin’s continued aggression, they’re worried about what that means for them and the safety of their kids.”

