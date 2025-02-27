NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Was settlement ever on table?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Was settlement ever on table?

The health board has fought A&E nurse Sandie Peggie at an employment tribunal.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Fife’s decision to fight nurse Sandie Peggie at an employment tribunal over her suspension has left health chiefs facing tough questions.

The Kirkcaldy A&E worker was disciplined after she told transgender doctor Beth Upton, who was born male and identifies as female, she was uncomfortable sharing a changing room.

Ms Peggie claims she was subjected to unlawful harassment and says NHS Fife breached the Equality Act.

She is suing both her employer and Dr Upton.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife could have attempted to settle the case, which has made global headlines and seen several of its staff members cross-examined about their roles in the saga.

Instead, the health board opted to defend its position at an employment tribunal in Dundee after failing to have it heard in private.

And the public proceedings, described as “gruelling” by Ms Peggie, have turned the spotlight on the local authority’s handling of the Victoria Hospital row.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has criticised NHS Fife’s decision to defend the legal action.

Did NHS Fife offer a settlement?

It is understood NHS Fife has made no attempts to settle with Ms Peggie at any stage, perhaps underlining the confidence the organisation has in its position.

Settling before the tribunal began would have stopped the health board having to fight the explosive case in public.

It may have also have limited the reputational risk to NHS Fife.

There is nothing to suggest Ms Peggie would have been, or remains, willing to reach an agreement.

Both scenarios come at a cost to the taxpayer.

Out-of-court settlements are often accompanied by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), meaning neither side will make public statements or admit liability.

The tribunal, due to return in July, remains active but there is nothing stopping the two parties reaching an agreement should they wish to.

Who decided against a settlement?

Mr Fraser has demanded answers over who made the call to defend the legal action.

Along with his colleagues, he has raised concerns about the case in Holyrood.

He said: “There are lots of questions about who in NHS Fife took the decision to defend the action in the way they did.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“Were these decisions signed off by the chief executive, and were they discussed by the board?”

NHS Fife’s chief executive is Carol Potter, who earns between £140-145k a year.

She was thrust into the spotlight when the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) made public a letter to her “reminding NHS Fife of their obligation to protect individuals from discrimination and harassment on the basis of protected characteristics, including sex, religion or belief and gender reassignment.”

The EHRC asked for sight of key policies and impact assessments on the provision of staff changing rooms.

This week Ms Peggie’s lawyer told The Herald the latter had not been carried out before Dr Upton was given the green light by manager Dr Kate Searle to use the female changing rooms at the Kirkcaldy hospital.

On Tuesday, NHS Fife declined to answer a series of questions submitted by The Courier relating to the case – including queries about decision making, impact assessments and current changing room guidelines.

It insisted support was being offered “to those directly and indirectly impacted by the ongoing employment tribunal”.

The health board said previously: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case are two employees, who should be treated with kindness and respect.

“As an organisation, NHS Fife remains committed to upholding its duty of care to all employees.”

‘Tens of thousands on legal costs’

North East Tory MSP Tess White claims NHS Fife may have failed to meet legal obligations to carry out proper checks regarding staff changing facilities.

SNP social justice chief Shirley Anne-Somerville says the Scottish Government is “considering” the EHRC’s letter.

When the tribunal resumes in July, several NHS Fife staff members are expected to give evidence, including Dr Searle and equality officer Isla Bumba.

Interim clinical nurse manager Esther Davidson has already been cross-examined at the tribunal about her handling of the situation while emails revealed an HR worker described the decision to suspend Ms Peggie as “ludicrous”.

Gender critical campaigner Maya Forstater.

Maya Forstater, who runs gender critical charity Sex Matters, claims this will be a landmark case across Britain.

Meanwhile, Mr Fraser remains concerned about the impact of the saga locally.

He added: “We have thousands of individuals in Fife who are stuck on waiting lists for treatment.

“Here we’ve got Fife blowing what must be tens of thousands of pounds on legal costs.”

