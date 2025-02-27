EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job

The campaigning politician wants to build back "broken" trust at the troubled institution.

Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Green Party MSP Maggie Chapman is putting her name forward to be the next rector of Dundee University, The Courier can reveal.

The politician wants to “shine a light” on the management at the institution which is struggling with a £30 million budget deficit.

Staff are on strike over a threat to jobs some fear might force as many as 500 people out of work.

The university was handed access to a lifeline £15 million loan fund on Tuesday in the Scottish budget but still has to find a concrete plan for a sustainable future.

Ms Chapman, 45, previously rector of Aberdeen University, says students and staff had asked her to stand.

Dundee University staff are striking. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“The last thing the university wants is someone as rector who will just say yes to management,” she said.

“Dundee desperately needs a light shone on governance. Trust has broken down. We can build that up again.”

The rector is elected for a three-year term to serve student interests, including at the University Court, which is the governing body.

Ms Chapman, born in Zimbabwe, lectured at Napier in Edinburgh for around 10 years and is currently a North East regional MSP, covering Dundee.

She has proven controversial in Holyrood following comments about Israel and on gender self-identification.

At the Green Party conference last year she said proscribed terror group Hamas was “democratically elected” when asked if they were terrorists.

Maggie Chapman protesting council cuts in Dundee. Image: Liam Rutherford/DC Thomson.

Ms Chapman’s interests in Dundee University led her to attend “town hall” meetings where she heard staff raise concerns about their jobs.

She joined the picket line when the strike started on Monday.

“The financial crisis dominates in Dundee,” she continued.

“But I also want to turn the focus back to student support. They need services reinstated.”

The Courier revealed that a “campus pantry” was among services in the firing line to help close the deficit. It has since been reintroduced on a smaller scale.

Nominations for rector must be in by March 10 with support from 50 students.

If more than one nomination is entered, an election will be held.

Past rectors include TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Dundonian actor Brian Cox, Stephen Fry, Courier columnist and broadcaster Jim Spence and most recently Keith Harris, who was Stevie Wonder’s former manager.

The university was asked for comment.

