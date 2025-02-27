Two Angus nurses to strike over seven-year £50k pay row with NHS Tayside

Two Angus district nurses who have been locked in a seven-year pay row with NHS Tayside will take action by going on strike.

Shona Middleton and Cathy Fuggacia say they have lost out on around £50,000 since the dispute began in 2018.

A job review initially recommended the nurses should be given a pay rise of £7,000 per year because they were carrying out extra duties.

But NHS Tayside refused to honour the recommendation and have since refused to budge.

Ms Middleton and Ms Fuggacia have now announced they will take the drastic step of going on strike for the first two days of April.

It’s understood this is the first NHS Scotland strike since the SNP took power in 2007.

‘The goalposts keep changing’

Ms Middleton, 54, has worked in Monifieth for 28 years.

She said: “We’ve been given one explanation after another and the goalposts keep changing.”

The nurse previously said she had been “disappointed” by NHS Tayside’s approach.

Ms Fuggacia, a district nurse since 1993, said: “We have our job to do, but for years, this issue has been a constant burden. It’s exhausting.”

First Minister John Swinney has been urged to intervene before March when the women are due to go in front of an employment tribunal.

If that happens they will only be claim two years’ backdated pay.

A letter to the SNP leader, signed by Angus GPs, confirmed Ms Middleton and Ms Fuggacia have taken on additional responsibilities since 2018 which should entitle them to greater pay.

It’s argued the nurses deserve a band 7 salary for their work, as opposed to lower band 6 pay.

The letter reads: “Regretfully, they have been denied that recognition by NHS Tayside who forced them to an Employment Tribunal and strike action.

“If our first minister stands by while this obvious injustice continues, what message does that send to those already working in our NHS and those considering a career in it?”

Asked about the row previously, Mr Swinney said: “Obviously I want these issues to be resolved and health boards have a responsibility to exercise their functions properly in that respect.”

The nurses have been backed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The GMB, the trade union representing the two nurses, have written to NHS Tayside board members ahead of a meeting today.

Karen Leonard, the union’s NHS Scotland organiser, said: “The treatment of these skilled nurses by NHS Tayside has been and continues to be deplorable.

“These are women who have given their lives to the NHS and caring for patients and the absolutely last thing they want to do is strike.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We would urge all parties to work together to reach a resolution to this issue between NHS Tayside and the two district nurses concerned.

“Given that there are well-established independent processes designed to resolve such disputes, it would not be appropriate for ministers to be involved.”

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.