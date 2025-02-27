Two Angus nurses to strike over seven-year £50k pay row with NHS Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Two Angus nurses to strike over seven-year £50k pay row with NHS Tayside

Shona Middleton and Cathy Fuggacia were recommended a £7k per year pay increase before the health board U-turned.

By Justin Bowie
Angus nurses Cathy Fuggaccia and Shona Middleton speak to Labour MSPs Jackie Baillie and Michael Marra in parliament. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus nurses Cathy Fuggaccia and Shona Middleton speak to Labour MSPs Jackie Baillie and Michael Marra in parliament. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Two Angus district nurses who have been locked in a seven-year pay row with NHS Tayside will take action by going on strike.

Shona Middleton and Cathy Fuggacia say they have lost out on around £50,000 since the dispute began in 2018.

A job review initially recommended the nurses should be given a pay rise of £7,000 per year because they were carrying out extra duties.

But NHS Tayside refused to honour the recommendation and have since refused to budge.

Ms Middleton and Ms Fuggacia have now announced they will take the drastic step of going on strike for the first two days of April.

It’s understood this is the first NHS Scotland strike since the SNP took power in 2007.

‘The goalposts keep changing’

Ms Middleton, 54, has worked in Monifieth for 28 years.

She said: “We’ve been given one explanation after another and the goalposts keep changing.”

The nurse previously said she had been “disappointed” by NHS Tayside’s approach.

Ms Fuggacia, a district nurse since 1993, said: “We have our job to do, but for years, this issue has been a constant burden. It’s exhausting.”

John Swinney FMQs Sandie Peggie
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney has been urged to intervene before March when the women are due to go in front of an employment tribunal.

If that happens they will only be claim two years’ backdated pay.

A letter to the SNP leader, signed by Angus GPs, confirmed Ms Middleton and Ms Fuggacia have taken on additional responsibilities since 2018 which should entitle them to greater pay.

It’s argued the nurses deserve a band 7 salary for their work, as opposed to lower band 6 pay.

The letter reads: “Regretfully, they have been denied that recognition by NHS Tayside who forced them to an Employment Tribunal and strike action.

“If our first minister stands by while this obvious injustice continues, what message does that send to those already working in our NHS and those considering a career in it?”

Shona Middleton during a visit to Holyrood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Asked about the row previously, Mr Swinney said: “Obviously I want these issues to be resolved and health boards have a responsibility to exercise their functions properly in that respect.”

The nurses have been backed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The GMB, the trade union representing the two nurses, have written to NHS Tayside board members ahead of a meeting today.

Karen Leonard, the union’s NHS Scotland organiser, said: “The treatment of these skilled nurses by NHS Tayside has been and continues to be deplorable.

“These are women who have given their lives to the NHS and caring for patients and the absolutely last thing they want to do is strike.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We would urge all parties to work together to reach a resolution to this issue between NHS Tayside and the two district nurses concerned.

“Given that there are well-established independent processes designed to resolve such disputes, it would not be appropriate for ministers to be involved.”

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.

