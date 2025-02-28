NHS Fife admitted ‘no policy’ for single-sex changing rooms months before tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife admitted ‘no policy’ for single-sex changing rooms months before tribunal

Nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by the health board after a female changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

By Justin Bowie
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife admitted to having no policies in place for single-sex changing rooms two months before the controversial transgender row tribunal began.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie has taken the health board and trans doctor Beth Upton to an employment tribunal after she was suspended in the wake of a Victoria Hospital row with the male-born medic over sharing a female changing facility.

Earlier this week it emerged NHS Fife failed to carry out an impact assessment ahead of Dr Upton being given the green light to use it by manager Dr Kate Searle.

The development sparked fears it may have broken the law over duties to provide single-sex spaces under the Equality Act 2010.

‘No policies in place’

In a Freedom of Information (FOI) response on December 4 last year, health chiefs said: “NHS Fife does not have a single sex staff changing, toilet and showering
facilities policy in place.

“NHS Fife does not have policy in place to support staff in the workplace
who are transgender or staff who may be transitioning.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“However, support is provided as required.

“A new Once for Scotland NHS Scotland Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Policy is in the soft launch phase at present, which will be adopted as board policy.

“NHS Fife are unable to provide equality impact assessments for the above
policies as there are no policies in place.”

The tribunal in Dundee, which began on February 3, has made headlines across the world.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Shutterstock.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser says: “The more information becomes available, the more indefensible the position of NHS Fife becomes.”

He added: “We now know that there was no policy on single-sex spaces in place despite the legal requirements on the NHS board to provide these for female staff.

“Despite this, they decided to defend the Sandie Peggie claim and incur significant legal costs in doing so.”

Last week the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) wrote to NHS Fife to remind the health board of its “obligations” around single-sex spaces.

At the tribunal last month, Ms Peggie’s line manager Esther Davidson said she “hadn’t really thought about the changing facilities at all” until the row erupted on Christmas Eve, 2023.

The senior nurse sought advice from Isla Bumba, the health board’s equalities and human rights lead officer.

Concerns

Ms Davidson, who suggested Ms Peggie change in a cubicle, said: “Isla advised me that Beth had a right to use the female changing room as she was a transgender woman and identified as a woman.”

Concerns were raised around the lack of communication from NHS Fife regarding Dr Upton and the changing facilities.

Ms Davidson added: “Apart from the conversation I had with Isla and the policies I have here, there is nothing I could find directly regarding transgender females.”

The tribunal will reconvene on July 16.

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.

Conversation