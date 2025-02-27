Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row

Melanie Ward spoke out for the first time about the controversy as she called for a Westminster debate on protecting single-sex spaces.

By Justin Bowie
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward backed A&E nurse Sandie Peggie at Westminster as she broke her silence on the NHS Fife trans row tribunal.

The local Labour politician raised the controversy on Thursday.

Ms Peggie, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, was suspended by NHS Fife after a female changing room row with transgender doctor Beth Upton.

She said she felt uncomfortable and intimidated by the presence of Dr Upton, born male, in the women’s facilities.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Ward, elected last July, called for a debate on protecting single-sex spaces for women.

General Election 2024
Melanie Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Addressing Labour MP Lucy Powell, the leader of the House of Commons, the Fife politician said: “The leader of the house may be aware of the ongoing tribunal case of Sandie Peggie, a nurse at my local hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Women’s sex-based rights are hard fought and we give them up at our peril.

“Every citizen must be afforded safety, respect, and dignity in the workplace.

‘I support this’

“While the leader of the house may not want to comment on an ongoing tribunal, does she agree with me that single-sex spaces must be protected, and will she make time for a debate on how we can best do this?”

Ms Powell replied: “She’s absolutely right.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I won’t comment on a particular case, but I absolutely support what she’s saying about the importance of single-sex spaces.

“The Equality Act does apply to Scotland, and it’s very clear that within it, rights and protections for women are protected.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has also expressed his support for Ms Peggie.

Holyrood anger

In a major U-turn, he admitted his party would no longer have supported SNP and Green reforms aimed at making it easier for trans people to self-identify.

Most Labour MSPs backed the Scottish Government’s proposed laws when they first came to Holyrood in 2022.

The reforms were later blocked by the Tories at Westminster.

The tribunal, which started on February 3 and will reconvene in July this year, caused a storm in the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP initially blocked the case from being discussed in Holyrood to the anger of rival Tory MSPs.

John Swinney was later quizzed on the tribunal at First Minister’s Questions as he defended NHS guidance on transgender people’s access to changing rooms.

