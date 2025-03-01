EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing room

The A&E nurse at the centre of the controversial NHS Fife employment tribunal claims 20 colleagues shared her concerns over a transgender doctor using the women’s changing room.

Sandie Peggie says several doctors and nurses disagreed with Beth Upton being allowed access to the female facilities at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

In a letter sent to Holyrood’s equalities and human rights committee this week, Ms Peggie’s lawyer alleges medics were “too scared” to make formal complaints because of “the culture created by the health board around gender identity”.

The issue has polarised staff at the hospital, where some colleagues were left feeling dejected after the pair’s cross-examination at the Dundee tribunal.

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after telling Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two sharing a changing room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Her solicitor’s letter, seen by The Courier, reads: “My client was not the only staff member who disagreed with the decision.

“Twenty of her colleagues told her that they disagreed with it (17 women and 3 men).”

The letter claims one female member of staff stopped using the women’s changing room because Dr Upton had been given the green light to use it.

It continues: “My client contends that the culture created by Fife health board around gender identity means that colleagues are too scared to formally complain and fear adverse repercussions if they do.”

We have not been able to speak directly to the colleagues who it is claimed share Ms Peggie’s concerns.

The letter comes a week after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reminded NHS Fife of its “obligations” around single-sex spaces.

Three A&E nurses – who wished to remain anonymous due to fears speaking out could impact their roles at the hospital – told The Courier they are “disgusted” by the online abuse Dr Upton has faced since the tribunal began on February 3.

One said: “It has been so hurtful. Beth is so gentle and caring. To have her portrayed as a monster, I’ve never seen anything like that.

“I have never felt uncomfortable or threatened in the changing room with Beth.”

Another insisted Dr Upton had “the right” to use the female facilities.

The nurse added: “I think it’s disgusting the way Beth’s been treated.”

‘Genuine and sensitive’

A third colleague praised the trans doctor’s professionalism.

They said: “She’s genuine and sensitive. If you needed a doctor, you would want Beth to look after you.”

The apparent staff split puts the spotlight on NHS Fife’s handling of the case, which has attracted international attention.

We revealed this week that the organisation admitted to having no policies in place for single-sex changing rooms two months before the tribunal began.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case are two employees, who should be treated with kindness and respect.”

The tribunal reconvenes on July 16.