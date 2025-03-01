EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife nurse claims 20 staff ‘disagreed’ with trans doctor using women’s changing room

The Courier has also spoken to three Victoria Hospital nurses ‘disgusted’ by online abuse aimed at Dr Beth Upton.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The A&E nurse at the centre of the controversial NHS Fife employment tribunal claims 20 colleagues shared her concerns over a transgender doctor using the women’s changing room.

Sandie Peggie says several doctors and nurses disagreed with Beth Upton being allowed access to the female facilities at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

In a letter sent to Holyrood’s equalities and human rights committee this week, Ms Peggie’s lawyer alleges medics were “too scared” to make formal complaints because of “the culture created by the health board around gender identity”.

The issue has polarised staff at the hospital, where some colleagues were left feeling dejected after the pair’s cross-examination at the Dundee tribunal.

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after telling Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two sharing a changing room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Her solicitor’s letter, seen by The Courier, reads: “My client was not the only staff member who disagreed with the decision.

“Twenty of her colleagues told her that they disagreed with it (17 women and 3 men).”

The letter claims one female member of staff stopped using the women’s changing room because Dr Upton had been given the green light to use it.

It continues: “My client contends that the culture created by Fife health board around gender identity means that colleagues are too scared to formally complain and fear adverse repercussions if they do.”

We have not been able to speak directly to the colleagues who it is claimed share Ms Peggie’s concerns.

The letter comes a week after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reminded NHS Fife of its “obligations” around single-sex spaces.

Three A&E nurses – who wished to remain anonymous due to fears speaking out could impact their roles at the hospital – told The Courier they are “disgusted” by the online abuse Dr Upton has faced since the tribunal began on February 3.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

One said: “It has been so hurtful. Beth is so gentle and caring. To have her portrayed as a monster, I’ve never seen anything like that.

“I have never felt uncomfortable or threatened in the changing room with Beth.”

Another insisted Dr Upton had “the right” to use the female facilities.

The nurse added: “I think it’s disgusting the way Beth’s been treated.”

‘Genuine and sensitive’

A third colleague praised the trans doctor’s professionalism.

They said: “She’s genuine and sensitive. If you needed a doctor, you would want Beth to look after you.”

The apparent staff split puts the spotlight on NHS Fife’s handling of the case, which has attracted international attention.

We revealed this week that the organisation admitted to having no policies in place for single-sex changing rooms two months before the tribunal began.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife considers it inappropriate to comment during the employment tribunal.

“It is important to recognise that at the heart of this case are two employees, who should be treated with kindness and respect.”

The tribunal reconvenes on July 16.

